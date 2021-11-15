The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 is due to appear soon, leading actress Rachel Brosnahan promised in an Instagram post with the first pictures of the new episodes. It’s been almost two years since season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” appeared on Amazon Prime Video. When exactly season 4 will start is still not clear. But now, the leading actress Rachel Brosnahan (“House of Cards”) shared the first pictures of the new episodes on Instagram.

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) dejected in the midst of colorful costumes behind the scenes of an art variety show and her parents Abe (Tony Shalhoub, “Monk “) and Rose (Marin Hinkle, “Two and A Half Men “) at the television dinner.

Brosnahan wrote: “First peek at season 4 from @maiseltv! Pinky promise, it’s on its way soon. Can’t wait for you to see.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 Release Date

For “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4, no official start date has been announced yet. As Rachel Brosnahan told in her Instagram story, the shooting of season 4 has already ended. We can expect the new episodes in early 2022

The filming of the fourth season wrapped up in summer 2021.

Is Sterling K. Brown Returning As Reggie?

In a conversation with Glamour, the actor said,

“It’s the closest thing to theater that I’ve done, and it was exhilarating. Hopefully there will be room for me to revisit the show in the future.”

Sterling K. Brown on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that’s it that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/WmOLEj5pHU — Stephanie Gomez (@StephyMGZ) December 10, 2019

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Who’s In The Cast?

As reported so far, Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls) will be returning for the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Moreover, Rachel Brosnahan will be returning as Miriam Maisel. In the fourth season, Ketty Bishop will also be a guest star. The new additions in the same are Reid Scott and Gideon Glick.