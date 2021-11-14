The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 10 is coming on? What to expect?

Fortunately, after a thrilling semi-final, Season 6 of The Masked Singer is finally coming to a close. Since then, the wild cards have been revealed, left in Group A, ready to take the stage in the grand finale.

Fortunately, none of those vocalists is the Jester, and even better, they are both terrific. Despite making his debut just two weeks ago, “Man of Constant Sorrow” during his set.

Ken Jeong’s ridiculousness prevented the panel from saying goodbye to Pepper sooner.

As a decent guess but not strong enough to button, Sara Bareilles was. Ken went ahead and did it anyhow, and just ended up humiliated and still believing. Even if Ken did it, it is reasonable to say that someone had to click the button eventually.

While Skunk and Bull were eliminated from the competition, Pepper awarded her right first impression guess. Find out who was unmasked and discover all the other predictions so far by clicking the link below!

Spoilers for Episode 10

“Group B Semi-Final” is the title of this week’s episode. In the future you will see this. This week’s program will tell the story of a little girl. With “Group B” vocalists will participate in the semi-finals, and two will be cut from the competition.

Where Can I Watch The Masked Singer S06E10?

Viewers may watch ‘The Masked Singer’ on FOX at the hour specified if they have a cable connection. On the FOX website and the FOX app, new episodes are available the following day. However, if you want to watch on FOX, you will need a cable provider ID.

Recap of The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 9!

“The Masked Singer” is called “Group A Semi-Final.” “Group A” vocalists will participate in the semis, and two will be removed from the competition.

To their credit, none of those vocalists is the Jester, and what is more, they are both really fantastic. Despite the fact that he only made his debut two weeks ago, “Man of Constant Sorrow” was played during his set. Ken Jeong’s hilarity stopped the panel from saying farewell to Pepper any sooner than they had planned.

Sara Bareilles was a good guess, but not a strong enough one to put on the button. Ken went ahead and did it anyhow, and the only thing that came of it was that he was embarrassed and still believed. Even if Ken was the one who did it, it is logical to assume that someone had to press the button at some point.