The Second Husband Episode 64 Coming Soon, When & What to Expect?

The Second Husband is a weekly drama that airs daily except Saturday and Sunday. Seo Hyeon-Joo is the screenwriter for the series with Kim Chil-Bong as its director. Well, the series is an interesting one depicting a mixture of romance, fate, revenge, and love. However, the show is rather a long one with 120 episodes. Now, let’s know in detail more about the upcoming episode, The Second Husband Episode 64’s storyline, release date, ad what to expect.

The Second Husband: The Story So Far

The Second Husband is a melodrama that features a passionate romantic story. Bong Seon-Hwa is the leading protagonist for the drama who seeks revenge for unjustly losing her family venture. But, fate has other plans as she found herself in the middle of love. Her family had a confectionary company. Her childhood was not so fortunate. She grew to be a fine young lady with a positive and strong personality. It is also led to her success. Meanwhile, Seon-Hwa and Moon Sang-Hyeok grew up together in the same neighbourhood. The pair also had a long relationship. However, the undesirable desire brings a tragedy to her family due to which she losses them. Now, she wants revenge more than anything else.

When is it Releasing?

The Second Husband Episode 64 is set for release on November 16, 2021. It will premiere on the MBC network at 19:15 KST. Hence, episode 64 will arrive soon in a few hours. The episode will also stream on the Kocowa and Rakuten Viki platforms with English subtitles. Each episode of the series is for thirty minutes only.

What to Expect?

The Second Husband Episode 64 will feature if Seon-Hwa could clear her name regarding the revealing of the recipe’s secret. Furthermore, she also found her previous companies files in her present working place. It formed some kind of suspicion in her mind. She also asks one of her friends to look at what Ju Byeong is planning. Now, Seon-Hwa has to find other ways for gathering more evidence as she left the company. Sang-Hyeok sister and mother get concerned regarding his relationship with Seon-Hwa. His sister says that her brother is still not over her. Thus, more planning and revenge is in the way. The series will also show the culprit for the murder for which Bong Seon-Hwa got accused.