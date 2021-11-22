The second husband Superhit K-Drama episode 68 New Release Date, Cast, Plot & Recap!

The second husband Superhit K-Drama episode 68: Episode 68 of The Second Husband is right around the corner. There have been recently in the Second Husband’s storyline. Seon Hwa’s life is going well. In the case of the murder of Nam Ki Taek, the detective who assisted was properly punished. After being fired, the detective was sentenced to prison. Afterward, Seon had a celebratory drink.

Gyul had agreed to a ceasefire, which Seon Hwa had learned about. The proof Seon Hwa was looking for had been smuggled into Jae Kyung’s office. As for Jae Kyung’s drawer, she discovered what she was looking for with ease. An agreement between Gyul was witnessed by their signatures on the document.

What will happen to Jae Kyung?

Episode 68 will be released on November 23rd. Furthermore, the episode will be released on Tuesday, which is the day release. Additionally, fresh episodes of the kdrama are shown every Monday through Friday at 7:15 p.m. KST on MBC, the show is airing network. Because of on MBC’s 4th round, the kdrama recently had to delay its episodes.

On top of that, the kdrama’s 65th episode achieved the greatest audience figures yet. The Second Husband’s episode 65 got a 9.3 percent national viewership rate at the time of writing. The actors and crew of The Second Husband have received high appreciation for their work on the film’s intriguing premise. The kdrama’s original narrative has drawn in a large number of viewers even before the arrival of spring.

The Remarried Partner

Watch Season 2 Episode 68 Online.

MBC, the kdrama’s network channel, has a half-hour where fans may catch up on the latest episode. It may also be streamed on Rakuten Viki or Kocowa for overseas audiences. On top of that, are exclusively available to subscribers of Rakuten Viki with a basic membership. In addition, airing times for the episodes in various regions: if you wish to watch on time.

What Can Viewers Look Forward To In The Upcoming Ep?

A delightful outing with Hyuk had been hinted at in the promo. Seon Hwa snatched Sang Hyuk’s phone while he was grilling and combed through it for clues regarding his and Jae Kyung’s new scheme. It was impossible for her to locate anything even quite comparable to what they may be up to.

Despite this, she eventually ran into Jae Kyung. Along with Soo had followed them on vacation. After that, Jae Kyung began her strategy. She dialed Sang Hyuk’s number and said that her father needs to see him right now. She approached Seon Hwa after Sang Hyul departed.