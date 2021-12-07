The Sex Lives of College Girls: Release Date? Cast? And Other Updates

HBO Max’s catalog of original content continues to grow. After Raised By Wolves and The Flight Attendant, the streaming service focused on a comedy entitled The Sex Lives of College Girls. The project is in the hands of Mindy Kaling, known for The Mindy Project, of which she was also the protagonist, and more recently for Never Have I Ever on Netflix. But what is this new show about?

There are not many advances in the plot of the TV series The Sex Lives of College Girls. All we know is that the story centers on four female students from Essex College, a prestigious New England university. They also find themselves living together as they try to experience their new campus life.

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Is There A Release Date?

That said, when does The Sex Lives of College Girls TV series release? The debut on HBO Max took place on November 18, 2021, with the loading of the first two episodes. The next ones will be released weekly. As soon as more details are released, we will update you.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Who’s In The Cast?

Last October, the first cast members of The Sex Lives of College Girls were announced. We will accompany these four protagonists during the episodes, following their lives as university students. We are talking about:

Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly,

Amrit Kaur as Bela,

Renee Rapp as Leighton,

Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney.

Dylan Sprouse joined the cast as Nico, a third-year student. Finally, the following actors with their respective characters, all students of Essex College, were added to the cast of The Sex Lives of College Girls :

Midori Francis as Alicia

Gavin Leatherwood as Nico

Christopher Meyer as Canaan

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Lila

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as Jocelyn

Renika Williams as Willow

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Number Of Episodes

It is not yet clear the expected number of episodes for the first season, which will land on the new Warner Bros service, HBO Max, whose launch took place in the United States in May 2020.

Do We Have A Trailer?

Last October, HBO Max released the extended trailer for The Sex Lives of College Girls TV series, which you can see here. The trailer reveals a few glimpses about the show, including a bit of introduction of the storyline and its characters.

The Sex Lives of College Girls | Official Trailer | HBO Max