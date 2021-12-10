The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 2: Renewed At HBO! Release Date Updates

The four students return to college in Season 2 of the HBO Max series “The Sex Lives Of College Girls”. Here’s everything you should know.

” The Sex Lives Of College Girls ” returns to US streaming service HBO Max with Season 2. This was confirmed by the service on Twitter. This is known so far about the new episodes of the drama series.

We’re coming back for another semester! 🎉 Can’t wait to rage even harder in Season 2 of @SexLivesOnMax ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KeNk8nG5ga — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 7, 2021

The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Release Date

When the new season will appear is not yet known. Should filming begin in early 2022, we can expect the new episodes in 2023.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Plot

In the season 1 finale, Kimberly stole the fraternity’s tests to hand over to the board of examiners, saving her from college. When Nico caught her red-handed, he told her to drop the exams if that didn’t knock her out of college.

The levy saved Kimberly from sacking, but her decision to cheat meant that she lost her much-needed scholarship. Heartbroken Leighton came out to Kimberly, Bela left The Catullan, and Whitney confessed the truth about Dalton to her mother as she grew closer to Canaan.

So in Season 2, we’ll see how Kimberly gets along without her scholarship. We’ll also see what happens next for Leighton after she comes out. We shall also see how she develops the relationship between Whitney and Canaan.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Trailer

Since filming has not yet started, there is no trailer yet. As soon as one is available, you will find it below.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Cast

The entire main cast should also return in season 2. That means we see Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, and Alya Chanelle Scott as Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney again.

In addition, Midori Francis (“Dash & Lily”) as Alicia, Gavin Leatherwood (” Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “) as Nico, Christopher Meyer as Canaan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Lila, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as Jocelyn and Renika Williams as Willow also be there.