The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast and BTS

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been awaiting confirmation on The Umbrella Academy’s Season 3 ever since the last season premiered in July 2020.

Thankfully, the action series got extended for a second season not shortly after it was announced in November 2020, but Netflix has been very silent about the project since then.

Of course, we’re all looking forward to The Umbrella Academy season 3’s much-anticipated release date.

Production for the next season finished in August 2021, and with a lot of visual effects yet to be worked on in post-production, it’s definitely overly optimistic to anticipate the new season will be released in 2021.

TUDUM, Netflix’s virtual festival, will feature announcements and exclusives from over 70 series and movies. Ozark season 4 will premiere in 2022, Emily is Paris season 2 will premiere in December 2021, and there are a few more major announcements.

Since The Umbrella Academy has its own time slot, fans expected to hear something regarding season 3 of the show.

A behind-the-scenes video of The Umbrella Academy season 3 was released as part of the streaming service’s global virtual event TUDUM.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Ritu Arya, among the major cast members, address questions on filming The Umbrella Academy season 3 and tease what fans may anticipate.

Here’s the Twitter video:

The Umbrella Academy cast is answering your most burning questions in #TUDUM! pic.twitter.com/macmhXRA6Y — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

The Umbrella Academy season 3 BTS video doesn’t give any major hints as to what will happen next, but it does present fans with some amusing replies from the actors.

Many of them discussed what it was like to film the season 2 finale, as well as the surprise that the Sparrow Academy announcement brought.

Hopper remarked on how weird it was because the actors who will portray those parts in season 3 had yet to be cast, while Castaeda joked about Justin H. Min’s hairstyle for this new Ben.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release date

Season 3 of Umbrella Academy has yet to be announced. The following season, however, is no longer under production. Season 1 debuted in February 2019 on Netflix, with Season 2 following in July 2020.

As a result, there is no precedence for a precise release window that can be used to predict a future release. It wouldn’t astonish us if it came out in the first half of 2022.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer

Despite the fact that Season 3 filming ended in August, we have yet to see a teaser for the new episodes. There has to be one on the way soon.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast

Season 3 will include a plethora of new cast members, who will play the new Sparrow Academy from the other reality where the Umbrella Academy arrived at the end of Season 2.

Marcus will be played by Justin Cromwell, Fei by Britne Oldford, Sloane by Genesis Rodriguez, Jayme by Cazzie David, and Alphonso by Jake Epstein.

Here’s a post by Netflix on Twitter:

The Sparrows are coming in season 3 ☂️ https://t.co/lbWMQvnQet pic.twitter.com/GqePLzRCYt — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2021

The project has also cast an “existential dread-inducing-psykronium cube” to portray Christopher, one of the Sparrows, according to Netflix. A character description states, “Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin.” “He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear.”

That ought to be entertaining. In this world, Justin H. Min will play a different version of his character Ben, who will head the Sparrows squad.

Umbrella Academy Season 3: Where to watch?

The first two seasons of Umbrella Academy are now available on Netflix. Season 3 will also be available there once it is released.

