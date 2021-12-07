The Vampire Dies In No Time Season 2: Release Date Is Here!

Even before the end of season 1 of the comedy anime about the fearful vampire Dralc, there are first signs that the anime series “The Vampire Dies In No Time” will get a second season.

Official confirmation has not yet been received. That may change in January 2022. The 19th volume is due to appear on January 7th.

Is There A Release Date For “The Vampire Dies In No Time” Season 2?

Since the comedy series from Studio Madhouse has not yet received an official green light, no release date has yet been set. However, since there is still enough material on Ronaldo and Dralc in paper form that could be implemented, season 2 is undoubtedly only a matter of time. But we don’t expect season 2 until autumn 2022 at the earliest.

The Vampire Dies In No Time: Plot

Vampire hunter Ronaldo destroyed the castle of the immortal vampire Dralc. However, it was a misunderstanding, and the most fearful vampire in the world is now homeless. Since then, Dralc, who always turns to dust in shock, has lived in Ronaldo’s apartment.

While the uneven team had already solved various strange cases in season 1, there are certainly more obscure characters waiting in season 2 with numerous assignments and concerns. Whether nuns or demons, the two are not safe from anyone and still find the time for a table tennis match.

The Vampire Dies In No Time: Details Regarding Its Production

Season 2 will probably end up again in the experienced hands of Studio Madhouse (“Sonny Boy”). “The Vampire Dies in No Time” is based on a manga of the same name by Itaru Bonnoki.

Hiroshi Koujina (“City Hunter”) directed Season 1, while screenwriter Yukie Sugawara (“Sword Art Online”) was responsible for the series composition. Animator Mayuko Nakano (” Haikyu !!”) will probably adapt the character design for the anime series again.