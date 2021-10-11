The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2: Everything We Know So Far

Ever since Rick woke up from his coma in 2010, we all dived into another universe full of zombies, living the dangers with them. The popularity of The Walking Dead made it release its 11th season in August of this year. And now, after 8 episodes, the series is taking a break till next year. But now we know the release date of Season 11, part 2!!!

Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, of the same name, The Walking Dead is set in a post-zombie apocalyptic world where the survivors are trying their best to live a civilized life again far away from the new normal, the zombies.

With its remarkable graphics, amazing makeup, and excellent cast choice, the show instantly became a hit as soon as its first episode aired. And now, after almost 11 years of the show, its final season is here. But when will part 2 of the last season be released? Who is the cast?. We’ll discuss everything we know about the show, including- release date, trailer, cast, plot.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Release Date

Finally, the wait is over. Recently, AMC released a trailer for part 2 of TWD season 2.

From the trailer, we know the show’s release date is next year, from February 2022. This is a piece of fascinating news for zombie lovers. So, get ready for the show’s finale.

The cast of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2

The Walking Dead Universe is very huge. However, to name a few major cast of the show includes:

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

The plot of The Walking Dead Season Season Part 2

The final season will be full of chaos and actions. Everyone’s world would be practically collapsing around them.

On the one hand, our warriors are battling oncoming hellfire under Reaper attack, while others in Alexandria confront Mother Nature’s pouring vengeance. As AMC+ describes, “Meanwhile life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One reality remains constant: life hangs in the balance, and each action has a significant impact on their future, their prospects of survival, and the state of their communities.”

From the teaser, we know for sure that season 11 is a blast. However, it is hard breaking to know that our favorite zombie world is coming to an end. Though it may seem sad, there is also good news. A new spin-off show could be on the way. AMC has already approved a spin-off involving Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has previously indicated that a Negan spin-off is “being spoken about”.

