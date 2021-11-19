The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date[November 21] Finalized or Not?

Just when the fans thought our favorite TWD universe is coming to an end. The makers behind the show announced a spin-off ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’. The spin-off returned with its second season this year, and since its premiere. It has kept fans glued to their chairs. The popularity of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 resulted in the revival of the show. So far the second season has only lifted up the expectations with the storyline getting stronger with every passing episode.

Season 2 returned with a bang on October 2021, and the episodes are to be released on weekly basis every Sunday till December 5, 2021. So far, 7 episodes of the second season have premiered. Now the fans are waiting for its eighth episode. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Season 2 Episode 8.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8’ When Will It Release?

The eight-episode of the second season of TWD spin-off based on a book of the same name by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard is scheduled to release on November 21, 2021. The episode titled ‘Returning Point’ will premiere on AMC at 10:00 pm ET on the above-mentioned date. The season is said to be consist of a ten-episode that will mark the end of the show as a third season is not announced yet.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 8’ Where Can You Watch It?

The eighth episode will first of all broadcast on AMC. But if you are someone you do not have the access to the TV channel, or prefer streaming over broadcasting, then here are the details for you. You can stream the show online on numerous platforms with a subscription for the same. These include YouTube TV and Amazon Prime Video, where you can stream the eighth and the rest of the episodes of the second season along with some bonus clips and trivia available on the streaming platforms.

Here’s a sneak peek into the eighth episode: