THE WHEEL OF TIME: ALVARO MORTE, AKA THE PROFESSOR, ENTERS THE SHOW! KNOW ABOUT HIS CHARACTER.

Alvaro Morte has become a household name worldwide as The Professor in the Netflix series Money Heist. The series fans were delighted to see him on the screens reprising his role in the recently released fifth season of the highly anticipated sequel.

Even though the audience very much loves the teacher’s character, the artistic brilliance of Alvaro Morte came to light when we saw him play an entirely and starkly different character in the recently released fantasy drama The Wheel Of Time in the role of the villain Login Ablar. The series, officially released on Amazon Prime Video, adapt to Robert Jordan’s fantasy thriller literary saga- it is a perfect blend of magic, mystic, and mystery.

Login marks his official introduction into the thrilling show in the third episode of The Wheel Of Time, and his role is further stretched in the fourth episode.

A former False Dragon and an Asha’man of the Black Tower, Login Ablar is an intense, broody character who sports dark, curly shoulder-length, born in 971 of the new age and is from a noble family, the Ghealdanins.

But, in due course, he is stripped of his noble status, but at this point, nothing can stop him.Login has been educated in the prophecies of the Dragon, and he strengthens his belief that he is the reincarnation of the Dragon.

At some point, Logan realizes that he can channel his powers, and in 998 of the new age, and declares himself as the Dragon reborn and gains a lot of followers, winning significant battles along the way.

As Logan marches his army to Murandy, he is defeated in one of the battles, and he gets captured, and his captors parade him from town to town, the last town being the town of Caemlyn, displaying Logan in a cage kept captive. That leads to Loggains encounter with Rand, who recognizes Rand as the Ta’veren due to his mystic powers and laughs his way to the palace.

Login Ablar is an exceptionally well-written and intriguing character and has a way of just leaping off the pages.The fifth episode of The Wheel Of Time will be out on December 3, 2021.

The Wheel Of Time airs every Friday on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO.