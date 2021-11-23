The Wheel of Time Episode 4 Expected Release, Cast, Plot Speculations & What to Expect?

The fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” is based on the novel cycle of the same name. The American writer Robert Jordan (a pseudonym of the author James Oliver Rigney Jr., who died in 2007) has delivered a total of 14 volumes of the series with his cycle, which offer more or less independent stories in the same world. This makes his work one of the most extensive fantasy worlds in literary history.

The Wheel Of Time: What Is The Plot?

Rand al’Thor lives as the son of farmers in the remote village of Emondsfelde. There is a legend there that many people now only wearily smile at The Dark Queen. And the sorceresses of the Aes Sedai Circle are responsible for the flow of time, according to which, according to legend, they continuously turn the wheel of time. But nobody in the village suspects that there is more truth in this legend than initially assumed.

The Wheel Of Time: When Will Episode 4 Release?

You can now watch the first three episodes of the fantasy series ” The Wheel of Time ” stream on Amazon Prime Video. The other episodes of the eight-part season then follow weekly, always on Fridays. The fourth episode will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on 26th November 2021.

The series is based on the literary masterpieces of Robert Jordan. The plot is about the farm boy Rand al’Thor, who has to flee his village after an attack by shadowy beings. He receives support from the magician Moraine.

Hollywood star Rosamund Pike plays the magician (“James Bond: No Time To Die”, “Gone Girl”). “The Wheel of Time” Season 2 has already been confirmed and is even being shot. So the waiting time after the end of the first season won’t be too long.

“The Wheel of Time” Is A Second Season Confirmed?

Even before season 1 of “The Wheel of Time” was released, Amazon confirmed season 2 of the fantasy series. However, this is hardly surprising since the book is one of the most popular and extensive fantasy works of all. The filming of “The Wheel of Time” Season 2 has already started.