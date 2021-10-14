The Wheel of Time Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And Storyline

Amazon Prime Video streaming service is back again with another fantasy web series. The platform already has plenty of fantasy shows like Supernatural, Supergirls, and American Gods. The new fantasy series is known as ‘The Wheel of Time’, based on the novel series under the same title.

The novels were so popular in their time that Amazon is not the first one to carve it into a TV series. Before this, NBC and Universal Pictures tried making a series and a film out of the novel but none made it to the viewer’s eyes.

In this article, we will be talking about the cast, plot, and release date of the great fantasy TV series.

The Wheel of Time: Comic Universe

The Wheel of Time novel series had 14 novels under it and the first of them named ‘The Eye of the World’ was published and released in the year 1990. All the 14 novels revolved around a magical world in which only a few are entitled to use it.

Amazon’s description regarding the TV series is pretty much the same as of the novels. The story is set in an epic magical world where only a few women are there to use it. The story focuses on Moiraine, a member of the all-female powerful organization named Aes Sedai. She somehow ends up in a village of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on an exciting and dangerous journey along with 5 men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn. Now, whether the Dragon Reborn will save or destroy humanity gets revealed throughout the novels.

Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time

The great novel series written by Robert Jordan is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. After the demise of Jordan, the last 3 novels were done by Brandon Sanderson.

Season 1 of the show will have 8 episodes as announced by the makers and it will primarily focus on the events caused in the first three novels. Thus, the storyline will be very similar to the ‘Eye of the Worlds’.

The Wheel of Time Release date

The first three episodes of season 1 will be released on 19th November 2021 and after that, each Friday will follow a new episode airing the series till 24th December 2021.

Ahead of the release of season 1, the series was renewed for a season 2 in May 2021, which ensures that the story will continue further.

Where to watch The Wheel of Time?

The series is an Amazon original series and all these episodes will premiere on the amazon prime video streaming service.

The cast of the series

The show is pretty much as grand as the famous TV show ‘The Game of Thrones’ and carries a huge cast similar to it. The major actors include Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Joshua Stradowski, Barney Harris, Zoe Robins, Alvaro Morte, and many other renowned actors.

These all are the updates we have regarding season 1 of the show. The show has a Twitter page of its own where all the relevant information is posted.

Watch the teaser trailer for the epic #TheWheelOfTime series, coming to Amazon @PrimeVideo on November 19. pic.twitter.com/YOTiKv2gI4 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) September 2, 2021

The fans of fantasy work are eagerly waiting for the series and we hope that this series also gets the same admiration as ‘Game of Thrones.