Saturday, November 27, 2021
The Wheel Of Time: Romance Between Egwene And Rand Is A Problem!

Romance Between Egwene And Rand
image source - screenrant.com

In “The Wheel of Time,” Egwene and Rand have a romance that doesn’t exist in the books. And this could get problematic in later seasons.

The first episode of “The Wheel of Time” takes us into the fantastic world of the book author Robert Jordan, who wrote the “The Wheel of Time” book template. But right in the first episode, there is a change in the Amazon Prime Video series: Rand al’Thor and Egwene al’Vere have an intimate romance.

image source – screenrant.com

Warning, Spoilers For The “The Wheel of Time” Books Will Follow

Their romance is only hinted at in the books. The romantic feelings fizzle out quickly, and their love is never taken to the next level. In the series, on the other hand, the two even have intimate love scenes. And that will be problematic in future seasons.

In the original book, Rand has a total of three big love stories, all of which play an essential role in his character development and, therefore, will not simply fall under the table in the series. Especially since with Kae Alexander (“Game of Thrones”) as Min Farshaw Rand’s first great love for season 1 has already been confirmed.

For “The Wheel of Time” season 2, Ceara Coveney was cast as Rand’s second love, Elayne Trakand. Only the role of Aviendha has not yet been confirmed in the series.

With Rand and Egwene remaining the main characters, this doomed romance could add an intricate dynamic to the plot. But the filmmakers certainly have good reason to adjust this plot accordingly.

Every week, every Friday, you can find a new episode of the fantasy series on Amazon Prime Video. In December, Netflix is ​​following up on the fantasy genre with the second season of “The Witcher.” The war for the fantasy drama is getting darker. Let’s see who wins the crown for 2021’s best fantasy series. 

