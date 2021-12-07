The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Is Officially Confirmed! Filming Has Started!

“The Wheel of Time” Season 2 is currently being shot and the flow of news does not stop. Three new actors will join the cast in the new episodes.

While the first season of “The Wheel of Time” is currently being published on Amazon Prime Video, the filmmakers are already working on “The Wheel of Time” season 2 . There are some new actors waiting for us there. Now three new cast members have been confirmed.

Guy Roberts (“Hanna”), Arnas Fedaravicius (“The Last Kingdom”), and Gregg Chillingirian (“A Discovery of Witches”) will be part of the second season of the fantasy series. Roberts plays Uno Nomesta, a one-eyed soldier who serves Lord Agelmar.

Fedaravicius plays Masema, an introverted warrior, also in the service of Lord Agelmar. Chillingirian embodies Ingtar Shinowa, a lord and soldier from an area devastated by war.

“The Wheel of Time” Season 2 could already spin into Amazon Prime Video’s novelty program in autumn or winter 2022. Until then, you can pass the time with other fantasy films and series such as “The Witcher” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Series.”

The Prophecy of the Dragon Reborn

In “The Wheel of Time” the reborn dragon is supposed to save the world as the reincarnation of Lews Therin. Moiraine Damodred searches for this reincarnation in the region of the Two Rivers, where the ancient nation of Manetheren once existed. The candidates for the Dragon Reborn are all believed to have been born at some point. So you are the same age.

Amazon is changing the “rules of the game” around the prophecy of the Dragon Reborn, which is good in two ways: On the one hand, the field of candidates grows from 3 to 5, which increases the tension in the Amazon Prime Show.