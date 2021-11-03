The Witcher Season 2: A Secret Will Be Revealed

The second season of “The Witcher” premieres in December and will give us more information about Geralt’s past in the Kaer Morhen witcher fortress. Also, Netflix takes us deeper into the backgrounds of the wizards and their monster hunting. But is the biggest secret also being revealed?

Geralt von Rivia (Henry Cavill) has a code that helps him to accept or decline orders. Most of the time, the witcher produces his codex to pull himself out of unpopular assignments. But what is actually behind Geralt’s Codex? Book fans already know.

Geralt’s Codex: All Just Nonsense

In Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books, it quickly becomes clear that Geralt’s Codex is outright nonsense. The witcher uses some advanced codex to justify his decisions. Because a Witcher Codex is more popular with the counterpart than a simple “No”.

In “The Witcher” season 2, there is now the perfect chance to shed light on Geralt’s moral code. After all, he brings his ward Ciri (Freya Allan) to the Kaer Morhen witcher fortress, where he instructs them. Certainly not only in combat but also on a moral level.

We can look forward to learning more about Geralt’s views, more about his values. We will also learn more about Geralt’s upbringing due to the appearance of Geralt’s mentor Vesemir (Kim Bodnia).

The new episodes in Netflix’s news program will start on December 17, 2021. The “The Witcher” books already reveal a lot about the plot of season 2. The new “The Witcher” trailer also provides exciting new insights.

The Witcher Season 3 Updates

The third season for the Netflix fantasy drama has already been confirmed. The season is scheduled to start in spring 2022. The second season has not even been released, and the fans have been too much anticipated about its third season.

The third season of the fantasy drama starring Henry Cavill will be released in winter 2022.