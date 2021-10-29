The Witcher Season 2: Official Trailer Is Here! 

The fantasy series “The Witcher” is back on streaming service Netflix from December 2021. In the new episodes, a war breaks out, which is about dominance over the continent. Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) have to find their place in this brutal world and defend themselves against worse things than monsters, as the new trailer for “The Witcher” season 2 shows.

The new trailer is epic, action-packed and atmospheric. Finally, there is a reunion with the bard delphinium (Joey Batey), the magician Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen). Also, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) can be seen much more often than in the pictures and videos for the new “The Witcher” season that we have achieved so far.

We see new creepy monsters attacking Kaer Morhen and the Witcher Festival. We can also marvel at a few new characters like Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson) and Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), who fans of The Witcher book series already know.

New Poster And Images For “The Witcher” Season 2

In addition to the action-packed and gripping trailer, a cinematic poster for the new episodes of the Netflix fantasy series was also published. There are only three figures to be seen, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, but the composition of the picture and the addition “Providence is a beast” bring a fateful heaviness with them.

The season releases in the Netflix news program will be on December 17, 2021. “The Witcher” Season 3 will be filmed in spring 2022, and the prequel ” The Witcher: Blood Origin ” production is currently taking place. Moreover, a prequel anime film, ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf,’ has been announced by the makers of the Netflix show.