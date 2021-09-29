The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Expectations

Despite the fact that The Witcher season 2 has been delayed, it is finally here after an almost two-year hiatus.

Season two of The Witcher was greenlit weeks before the first, demonstrating Netflix’s faith in the series. And it turns out that its foresight is indeed reliable, as the show stormed to second place in the most-watched series in 2019.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books, The Witcher’s first season included a fragmented sequence of vignettes to create the tone. In the second season, we may expect a more sequential style, as Ciri and Geralt explore their connected fates.

With the teaser of the second season out, there are a lot of questions rumbling in our minds. We’ll cover everything relevant we know about the upcoming series, including release date, trailer, cast, plot.

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date

Covid-19 precautions hampered the development of The Witcher season 2. Although it was completed in April 2021 and is presently in post-production. And according to Hissrich, Netflix was “deep into post-production” on the second season.

However, now it is confirmed, the second season will be back on December 17 with eight episodes, as revealed by Netflix on Twitter in July.

The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17! pic.twitter.com/8GXtt6adT7 — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2021

Trailer and Teaser of The Witcher Season 2: Where to watch?

The release date of the first teaser trailer was back in July 2021. The trailer lies below:

During Netflix Global Fan Fest TUDUM, there were two teaser trailers released at once. You can watch them here:

In the first teaser, we can see The Witcher speaks with a monster companion about what he wants to tell Ciri. Whereas in the second teaser, we see Geralt asking Ciri to run while he is in his ‘Witcher Mode’ to fight a Bruxa in the house. (Can’t wait to see him in action again!!!)

What about the Cast- Who’s in it?

Hissrich revealed in an interview with Deadline, Ciri played by Freya Allan, and Anya by Yennefer both will recur for the second season. It was somewhat expected since they have a significant role in accordance with the books.

The other cast includes:

Tissaia (MyAnna Buring)

Triss (Anna Shaffer)

Cahir (Eamon Farren)

Filavandrel (Tom Canton)

Yarpen Zigrin (Jeremy Crawford),

Jaskier (Joey Batey)

Murta (Lilly Cooper)

Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen)

Istredd (Royce Pierson)

Sabrina (Theresa Wilson Read)

Artorius (Terence Maynard)

What can we expect from The Witcher season 2?

Since all of the key protagonists of Witcher are in one location now, we can expect season 2’s narrative to be considerably more linear. On the other hand, the simplified timeline allows the authors to exploit time in ways they couldn’t in Season 1. Such as we might see flashbacks of Geralt’s history.

Season 2 will also “get further into Cahir and Fringilla,” the plot’s evil villains so far, according to creator Lauren Hissrich.

