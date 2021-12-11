The Witcher Season 2: Review! Not That Great?

Can “The Witcher” season 2 be an increase compared to the first season of the Netflix series? We are criticizing the new season of “The Witcher.”

The new episodes of ” The Witcher ” start on December 19, 2021, on Netflix in the stream. We were able to watch the first six of the total of eight episodes in advance and tell you whether “The Witcher” delivers season 2 or disappoints. Don’t be afraid of spoilers. We’re just going into things that you already saw in the trailer for “The Witcher” Season 2.

The content of the new episodes of “The Witcher” season 2 starts exactly where the last season ended, on the battlefield of Sodden. But that’s not all: basically, nothing has changed. Geralt grunts, delphiniums sings, each episode features at least one new monster.

In short: fans of the first season know exactly what to expect! But two things are different in “The Witcher” Season 2.

Season one was a huge hit on Netflix but criticized the unnecessarily convoluted narrative style of the story. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has taken this to heart and so we are following a clear central theme. That makes it very pleasant to watch the new episodes and relaxed. You understand the fantasy world better!

The new episodes make you want more and create a little hype, especially in the dark winter days, in which you immerse yourself in another world and from which you cannot escape. So: Everything done right. But there are still some points that can be improved!

The Witcher: Too Big, Too Long

At its core, it is about the story of Geralt and Ciri, who in the midst of a world in turmoil have to find their own role in this world and for each other. However, numerous scenes with secondary characters who knit political intrigues distract. There is a lot of effort being made to mimic the epic proportions of Game of Thrones, but that only gets the series in its own way.

The core story is smaller. And if the authors were more concerned with the small moments, one could draw real greatness from them. Instead, you impose an epic on the series that it doesn’t have. Just the monster of the week structure of the episodes: In each episode, Geralt von Rivia has to deal with a new monster.

That hinders the overarching narrative flow again and again and is somehow out of date with a binge streaming service like Netflix, which publishes all of its episodes at once. This creates a certain retro trash charm.

The Witcher: The Good Old Days!

After the first season, it should have been clear to everyone that “The Witcher” is not the new “Game of Thrones”, but rather the new “Xena – Warrior Princess”. It’s a little trashy, we’ve got monsters, blood, action, and nice entertainment.

However, there is never any real epic here. It’s cool but in a tongue-in-cheek way. The series takes itself a little too seriously, but especially Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, and Joey Batey as delphinium wear the series wonderfully.