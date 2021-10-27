The Witcher Season 2: Something Great On Your Way As Geralt And Ciri Are United

The Witcher Season 2 is all set to hit your screens with Geralt’s new adventures on Netflix. Now is the perfect time we all get on the same page and gather some important information about The Witcher Season 2. The publishers are releasing new trailers and the recent one was released during Tudum and it also revealed that what you can expect from the first episode of season 2. So here is full-fledged information about it for the newbies also.

The Witcher Season 2 is finalized for the ending of 2021. It will release on December 17. Various mini teasers of this season were out but now we have got the real thing. The teaser begins with Henry Cavill’s Geralt and Ciri reuniting with each other. The Child of Surprise is going to Kaer Morhen for helping her with the skills alongside other newcomer Witchers like Lambert.

The first season was a great success for the team. A few things which grabbed the attention of fans and will be seen in this season as well are the sounds of swords tolling and big monsters lurking in the shadows. And the most epic news is Yennefer will be back with a bang. now it seems that her disappearance in the first season at the Battle of Sodden Hill was not fatal. But we are still in the dilemma that if she crosses her path with Geralt what will be the scenario.

The trailer at tudum event shows Geralt’s trip to Kaer Morhen. He will meet some fellow witchers like Vesemir.

A whole new batch of characters will join the team in The Witcher Season 2. The old character who will be seen for the second time are:

Geralt (Henry Cavill),

Yennefer (Anya Chalotra)

Ciri (Freya Allan)

Jaskier (Joey Batey)

Tom Canton as Filavandrel,

Lilly Cooper as Murta,

Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin,

Eamon Farren as Cahir,

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz,

Terence Maynard as Artorius,

Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

NEW characters who will join on the continent are:

Yasen Atour as Coen

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Kim Bodnia as Vesemir

Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel

There are many characters who will join all of the above-mentioned characters. It is also confirmed that there will be a total of eight episodes in this new season.

