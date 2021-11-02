The Witcher Season 2 Will Have A Giant Fight!

A few days ago, an epic new trailer for the second season of “The Witcher” was released. The video for the fantasy series on Netflix reveals many further details about the upcoming season. For example, at the beginning of the year, you could read everything about a great battle at the witcher’s fortress Kaer Morhen, which comes to a tragic end (attention, spoilers!).

The newly released trailer confirms that a Waldschrat is involved in this dispute because the terrifying tree monster appears in the new clip for Season 2 of “The Witcher.”

“The Witcher” Insiders Reveal 2nd Major Battle In Kaer Morhen .

The usually well-informed “The Witcher” insiders have now reported new details about the second season of the Netflix series.

Accordingly, another big fight will take place on Kaer Morhen towards the end of 2Season 2. After Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Delphinium (Joey Batey), and possibly also the magician Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) have survived various adventures in Ciri’s homeland Cintra, Ellander, and other places, the “The Witcher” group of heroes is said to then return to the Witcher Fortress. This is where the season finale or at least one of the big fights of the final episodes rises.

Unfortunately, the “The Witcher” insiders could not find much more about this battle. However, they do show some behind-the-scenes photos. Delphinium is hiding under a table, and a giant monster (before being reworked with CGI) appears to be lurking overhead. You can get to the pictures on the following Twitter post:

ICYMI: We dive into some spoiler territory about two major fight sequences inside Kaer Morhen, including the one with Eskel.https://t.co/S5z0kWsAYx — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) November 1, 2021

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date?

The wait for The Witcher Season 2 is nearly over. The second season of the Netflix fantasy drama will premiere on December 17, 2021. This time we will get to see more songs, more intrigue, and more monsters. Though, the famous bath scene featuring Henry Cavill won’t be repeated this time.