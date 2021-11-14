The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Episode 7: When & What to expect on screen?

Based on the novel of the same name, The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated In Another World As An Aristocrat, it is a new anime series written by Rui Tsukiyo, famous for his work, Redo Of Healer. The anime adaptation was announced on February 15, 2021, and since its premiere on October 6, 2021, the show has grasped an enormous fan base over a short period of time.

The sixth episode of the show made a mark on the fans and proved it to be one of the most unique isekai anime shows that have been released for quite some time. Now fans around the world are waiting for the seventh episode of ​​The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated In Another World As An Aristocrat. Here is every detail regarding the release date and English dub of the new fan-favorite anime.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated In Another World As An Aristocrat Episode 7 Release Date?

Mark your calendars. The seventh episode of The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated In Another World As An Aristocrat is scheduled for November 17, 2021. The show will be on the run for three months and will consist of 12 episodes. Moving to the release time of the seventh episode, the episode will be available on November 17 at this time in various time zones:

Pacific Time: 7 AM PDT

Central Time: 9 AM CDT

Eastern Time: 10 AM EDT

British Time: 3 PM BST

Where Can You Watch Episode 7 Online?

Fans from the USA, Canada, and Mexico can watch the complete season and new episodes of The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat on Crunchyroll. Moreover, Muse Asia will be taking care of the show’s premiere on their YouTube Channel for fans in South Asia.

Wakanim will premiere the episodes for France, Russia, and Denmark.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat: How Many Episodes Will Be There?

The anime will feature 12 episodes scheduled to release from October 6, 2021, to December 21, 2021. A new episode is released every Thursday.