This Is Us Season 6: Release Date Is Here! An Emotional End Of The Series!

This Is Us returns with the sixth season in January 2022. The sixth season as reported, will be the last season of the show and will be a roller-coaster ride of emotions for the fans.

The popular NBC drama ‘This Is Us’ was last seen in May 2021. The show’s creator Dan Fogelman posted a first glimpse of the final episodes on his Twitter handle, and since then, the fans have been left in tears.

This Is Us Season 6: When Will The Show Release?

The sixth and final season of This Is Us will return to NBC with a big series finale. The show’s end is coming to the fans faster than expected. A set total of 18 new episodes have been scheduled for a release on January 4th, 2022.

This Is Us Season 6: Is There A Trailer For The Finale?

Since almost three months are remaining for the release of the final season. An official trailer for the sixth season of ‘This Is Us’ has not been released yet. Though, a minor feature for the same has been dropped by the makers in which we can see the actors talking about the finale. The actors promise that the final season will leave fans in tears and tie every open end of the show left unanswered so far.

This Is Us Season 6: Production Updates

The filming for the final season of the fan-favorite drama series finished in September this year. The creator of the show Dan Fogelman went on Twitter to announce the filming of the last season:

This Is Us Season 6: An Emotional Ride

Showrunner Dan Fogelman previously revealed that he cried while writing the final episodes of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6. The showrunner also said that the last time he felt the same was when Willaims died. The show’s fifth season has left fans with many unanswered questions, and we believe that the final set of episodes will surely answer them.