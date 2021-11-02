Tuesday, November 2, 2021
HomeEntertainment‘Thor 4: Love And Thunder’ New Set Pictures Reveal Major Plot Details
EntertainmentNews

‘Thor 4: Love And Thunder’ New Set Pictures Reveal Major Plot Details

By Admin
0
Thor 4
image source- youtube

Natalie Portman returns as Jane in Marvel’s “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”. New set pictures show an important flashback and give an idea of ​​something new about the plot.

In July 2022, the god of thunder returns to the big screen. In the fourth part of the “Thor” series from the Marvel universe, Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Thor Odinson again. After her absence in “Thor: Ragnarok, Natalie Portman also returns in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”.

How Did Thor And Jane Broke Up?

In “Thor 3″, their absence was justified with the disposable line that Thor and Jane had split up. The new film by director Taika Waititi (” Jojo Rabbit “, ” The Mandalorian “) now seems to shed a little more light on the separation and to offer us a much-needed flashback.

In the new set photos, we see Hemsworth and Portman. Their costumes and hairstyles are reminiscent of the 2013 film “Thor 2: Dark World”, the last movie Thor and Jane were together. “Avengers: Endgame” excluded

Jane Has Cancer

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Jane becomes the female Thor. In the comics, Jane has cancer, so Thor travels back to Earth to share her final moments. But then she proves herself worthy of Mjolnir’s, Thor’s hammer, and with the help of the resulting divine powers of Thor can (for the time being) jump off the shovel.

To bring the two back together, we will first have a little flashback that explains how the two broke up. A scene was filmed for “Thor: The Dark World”, but it was cut from the finished film. You can see them here:

It is unlikely that director Taika Waititi will use this exact scene. Especially since the set pictures do not show the same costumes. Reports from the set indicate that Thor and Jane are arguing in the scenes currently being filmed in New York.

It is re-shooting because the primary shooting on the fourth part of the “Thor” series has already been completed. The film will release in US cinemas on July 8, 2022.

See also  Cold-Case Investigators Team Claim They Have Identified ‘Zodiac Killer'
Previous articleWhat We Do In The Shadows Season 4: Release Date? Plot? And Other Details
Next articleSearch Party Season 5: New Cast Additions, Release Date, And Other Details
Admin
Hi, I am Seo expert, an MCU geek, a Star Wars fan, With more than 5 years of experience in the field of entertainment journalism and 28 years of experience in being a movie and TV show geek, I contribute to cuopm.com as its Cheif-Editor. My work here is to provide you with the craftily selected pieces of news from the Entertainment industry so that Pamdemocrat can be your ideal spot for all the latest Hollywood buzz and gossips. Ping me on my email ID below and let's discuss the latest theories and your favorite moments from my favorite TV shows and movies.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

A Daily Dose of Coupm will keep you updated with the World around you. At Coupm you will get all the Latest Updates and News from Around the World.

Cuopm News 2021