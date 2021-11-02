‘Thor 4: Love And Thunder’ New Set Pictures Reveal Major Plot Details

Natalie Portman returns as Jane in Marvel’s “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”. New set pictures show an important flashback and give an idea of ​​something new about the plot.

In July 2022, the god of thunder returns to the big screen. In the fourth part of the “Thor” series from the Marvel universe, Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Thor Odinson again. After her absence in “Thor: Ragnarok, Natalie Portman also returns in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”.

How Did Thor And Jane Broke Up?

In “Thor 3″, their absence was justified with the disposable line that Thor and Jane had split up. The new film by director Taika Waititi (” Jojo Rabbit “, ” The Mandalorian “) now seems to shed a little more light on the separation and to offer us a much-needed flashback.

In the new set photos, we see Hemsworth and Portman. Their costumes and hairstyles are reminiscent of the 2013 film “Thor 2: Dark World”, the last movie Thor and Jane were together. “Avengers: Endgame” excluded

New Thor: Love and Thunder set photos (They’re still in their TDW wigs from the other day) pic.twitter.com/2JJxalqwhV — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) November 1, 2021

Jane Has Cancer

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Jane becomes the female Thor. In the comics, Jane has cancer, so Thor travels back to Earth to share her final moments. But then she proves herself worthy of Mjolnir’s, Thor’s hammer, and with the help of the resulting divine powers of Thor can (for the time being) jump off the shovel.

To bring the two back together, we will first have a little flashback that explains how the two broke up. A scene was filmed for “Thor: The Dark World”, but it was cut from the finished film. You can see them here:

(scene details from yesterday are from dustmar23) Marvel did release a deleted breakup scene from TDW (first photo in the tweet above) where they looked similar to the photos from yesterday. (Full deleted scene starts at 1:47: https://t.co/8o6bTER0Ef) pic.twitter.com/6CbOkHme0X — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 30, 2021

It is unlikely that director Taika Waititi will use this exact scene. Especially since the set pictures do not show the same costumes. Reports from the set indicate that Thor and Jane are arguing in the scenes currently being filmed in New York.

It is re-shooting because the primary shooting on the fourth part of the “Thor” series has already been completed. The film will release in US cinemas on July 8, 2022.