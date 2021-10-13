Tickets for “Eternals” Marvel Movie Now on Sale

Eternals, the next part in the Marvel Universe, is set to release on the 5th of November. The heavily hyped film’s tickets went on sale on the 11th of October.

Tickets for preview viewings on the 4th of November, Thursday, and also the movie’s real release date of the 5th November and beyond, are currently available on Fandango.

The ticket booking service also confirmed previous reports that Eternals is among one of the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe films till now, clocking in at over two and a half hours.

Eternals have an amazing cast including Gemma Chan playing Sersi, Richard Madden playing Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani playing Kingo, Lia McHugh playing Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry playing Phastos, Lauren Ridloff playing Makkari, Barry Keoghan playing Druig, Don Lee playing Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek playing Ajax, Angelina Jolie playing Thena, and Kit Harington playing Dane Whitman.

Eternals: Chloé Zhao

The movie will delve into the origins of the eponymous characters and just see them arise from hiding following the events of Avengers: Endgame and the revival of the cruel Deviants.

“I think a big part of it is that audiences will discover the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials,” said director Chloé Zhao. “I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with her inhabitants. But in that sense, it [will] have a huge effect on the future of the MCU.”

Provided that the Eternals had already been around for hundreds of years, many people have questioned why they decided not to join the Avengers in their battle against Thanos.

It is even acknowledged in the film’s trailer, but Zhao claims that “[The audience] will understand why. Not only why, but how complicated not interfering made them feel. We explore that. You’ll see that in the film.

The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There’s a reason why that’s the case. And that was the instruction from the prime Celestial Arishem.”

Eternals arrives in theaters on the 5th of November. Woo, hoo.

Furthermore, good news for DC fans.

DC revealed recently a version cover for “Batman” #118 that pays tribute to Todd McFarlane’s iconic “Spider-Man” #1 cover from the 1990s. Originally, this would have been a limited 1:25 variant cover, which meant that only one out of every 25 issues ordered by retail outlets would have the cover.

However, as disclosed in the preceding tweet, DC had also expanded the cover to make it more broadly available. This one is anticipated to be popular, and DC appears to have a hit on its hands. “Batman” #118 will be available on December 7th.

That’s some great news for fans all around.

