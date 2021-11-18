Tiger King Season 2 On Netflix: Latest Release Date, Cast, Plot Speculations & Lot More to Know!

Tiger King Season 2 is coming to Netflix soon, and as the date comes closer, the anticipation behind the Netflix true-crime docu-series keeps increasing.

Tiger King: When Is Season 2 Releasing?

Among the many Netflix products arriving in November, there is also the second chapter of the docu-series that in 2020 conquered fans all over the world. Probably, so you are wondering when Tiger King 2 season accurately comes out. The next chapter of the documentary TV series created by Eric Goode starring Joe Exotic already has a release date. The show is ready to debut on Netflix on November 17, 2021, with five new episodes.

Unlike the first chapter of Tiger King, which consists of 8 episodes, the next one will include many different episodes. Season 2, then, should count five episodes, always the last about 50 minutes, and will be released again on Netflix.

Tiger King Season 2: What Is The Plot?

The TV series was an idea of ​​Eric Goode. In addition to the two directors, executive producers also include Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens. The Netflix company took care of the production and also the distribution of the project.

What is Tiger King 2 season about? Here are some previews of the next chapter of the docu-series, reported directly from Netflix under the official trailer.

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin poised to close the infamous zoo, the Emmy-nominated TV series continues its twisted path as new revelations, motivations, stories, and secrets from America’s most famous feline owners emerge. Old enemies and enemy friends like Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretsonthey will return for another season of crime, chaos, and madness.”

Did you think you knew the whole story? Wait and see.

Tiger King Season 2: Cast Of The Docu-Series

In the cast of Netflix docu-series Tiger King, many people are also expected to return for season 2. Below are the names of the prominent faces.

Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin

Bhagavan Antle

Howard Baskin

John Finlay

Rick Kirkham

John Reinke

Kelci Saffery

Erik Cowie

Jeff Lowe

As already mentioned, however, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson also participate in the second chapter.