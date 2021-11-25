Tokyo Revengers Chapter 232 and 233 Release Date! What about Mikey Tokyo Revengers Grandpa?

Tokyo Revengers is a well-known Japanese manga series wrapping in the element of action, thriller, science fiction and Yanki. The series is t5he adaptation of the anime television series by Liden Films. The story of the show is written by Ken Wakui, in the direction of Koichi Hatsumi, Minoru Ashina, and Tsutomu Hanabusa. The show is one of the biggest successes of the manga series and won the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the Shonen category in 2020.

Tokyo Revengers: chapter 232

The show will open with the arrival of South and Mikey, both the character will be engaged in a fight with each other and it will be interesting to know whether milky is successful in the South or not? Another question that arises in the mind of viewers is concerned with Takemitchi.

In chapter 232 of the series, we will see the death of the South in a very mysterious way. Takemitchi pieces together which will upset Mikey, who is the one who killed the South. Takemitchi tries to stop Mikey to get into a fight but Mikey ignores him and grabs his arm to break it with his knee.

Tokyo Revenger: chapter 233

Chapter 233 begin with Mikey against Kakoucho gathering the attention of the South. The South decides to face Mikey in a battle, and the battle between them become intense. Senju punished the South but the South dominate her with her power. Kakoucho was punished by Mikey and there comes the turning point in the show. Takemichi realises the head-to-head battle between Mikey and South, which she has already witnessed before.

Where and when we can watch Tokyo Revenger chapters 232 and 233.

Tokyo Revenger will come up with its 232nd chapter in Japan on 24th November 2021. However, the show will take time for international viewers to access it.

Tokyo Revenger Chapter 233rd will appear on 1st December 2021, soon after the arrival of chapter 232.

The series is available on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, ATX, TSK QAB and RKK.