With Halloween approaching, it’s only appropriate to discuss some of the greatest Halloween films. Some are old-school slasher film, fantasy horror, or your classic horror sci-fi, but they’re all frightening and wonderful for Halloween.

Top 5 Movies To Watch This Halloween Season

Here’s a list of the top 5 movies you should watch!

1. Jennifer’s Body.

It’s the Halloween 2021 film that you may watch on IMDb TV. Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried appear in Jennifer’s Body, a film about a high schooler who is possessed by a ravenous monster. The student is by far the most attractive female in her school.

Jennifer’s pals find out that something is awry when she develops an insatiable desire for males at school. Would they be capable to figure out what’s going on?

2. The House of the Manor

We’ll begin with a 2021 Amazon Original film. The Manor is perhaps the finest of the Welcome to Blumhouse films released this year.

It follows a woman who had a stroke and is admitted to an assisted care facility. She seeks aid when she notices a black shadow, but might it simply be the result of the stroke?

Other films from the Welcome to Blumhouse series released in recent years have been excellent.

The Lie is a brilliant psychological thriller, Black as Night is a must-see for vampire enthusiasts, and Black Box will keep you guessing about what’s happening.

If you have more time at your disposal for horror films, you may find some cool ones below.

3. Prometheus

Isn’t it true that we’d all like to know where humanity and the planet came from? Prometheus tells us why we would not want to conduct such an expedition in the first place. It can sometimes be preferable to be there in the shadows.

A space crew travels to a distant world in this sci-fi horror. They stumble upon an extraterrestrial monster that is unlike anything they could have imagined while there.

Will they be able to withstand the assault? It’s the finest of the Prometheus films, but the others are worth seeing in time for Halloween 2021.

4. I Know What You Did Last Summer

There are a lot of slasher horror films out there. I Know What You Did Last Summer is one that you should see. All three films in the trilogy are available on Amazon, however the first is the finest.

The film is based on the same-named novel. On their way back home from a night, a group of teenagers struck and killed someone.

Rather than contacting the cops, they decide to hide the body. However, a year later, they are attacked one by one through someone alleging to know the full truth.

5. The Thing

If you like John Carpenter’s The Thing, you would want to see the sequel, which was released in 2011. This film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and is about a group of scientists working in isolated Antarctica. They come upon a shape-shifting creature, and everything they’ve been working on goes to waste.

This film, it’s all about surviving. Yet it has a sci-fi aspect to it, the struggle to stay alive in an isolated location with the cold elements everywhere around them contributes to the terror.

The good news is you are likely to find most of these on Amazon. Isn’t that great? Which movie according to you is a must-watch? Let us know below.

