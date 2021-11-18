Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu Episode 8: Latest Release Date and Recap!

Tuski to Laika to Nosferatu is a Japanese animated television series released on Blu-ray from January 26 2021, to March 29, 2022. The series attracted the crowd with its storyline and production style. The whole world witnessed its animation and praised the efforts of the makers.

Summary of the plotline of Episode 8:

The series speaks about the story of a Vampire girl named Iran. Iran takes a trip to the moon after she completes her training. The story starts a few days before when Irina is about to begin her journey to the moon. Lev imitates as the new mentor to Irna, helping her to complete her training effectively. The series revolves around the protagonist Irna and her preparation for her journey to the moon. Irina’s life is subject for the viewers to achieve human goals.

The preparation for the journey began, and the soldiers took care of everything. Soldiers decide on the suitable place to launch the rocket and should also be a distance location. Irina shares her plans of what she is about to do when she reaches her destination. She has prepared herself thoroughly for the trip. Soldiers and Irina also share a conversation related to the health issues in Zero-G.

The commander reveals that they want the plan to be a secret and should be far from the reach of the UK. Commanders are aware that if the UK successfully transmits their data, they will play a game and forward it to someone secretly in space. Irina feels confident about the plan and agrees to follow the commander’s instruction not to break the code until they communicate with her.

Tuski to Laila to Nosferatu Episode 8: arrival date

The makers of the show are up with an official statement about the arrival date of the show. The date decided by the crew members is on November 22 2021. The Episode will conclude with the failure of the trip and the missing of the protagonist.

Watch the Episode on time to know what will happen next.