Twitch and Warner Music Group’s ‘First-of-its-kind’ Partnership

WMG and Twitch announced a first-of-its-kind partnership in which the two companies will launch several recording artist channels as well as a standalone music area with premium music-centric content.

Twitch’s first relationship with a major record label, the unique arrangement gives users additional opportunities to interact with music-related content on the platform and artists a more direct connection with fans.

The agreement with Warner Music Group’s recorded music division will see the debut of WMG artist channels including unique content and behind-the-scenes material, including Warner Records’ Bella Poarch and Saweetie and Atlantic Records’ viral breakout singer/producer Sueco.

The Upcoming Programming

As one of Twitch’s premium music-centric channels, the standalone WMG space promises to be an up-to-the-minute exclusive experience. Professionally created original programming will be curated by IMGN, a premier social-first digital media company that WMG acquired last year. The channel will foster social interaction and music discovery among next-generation music fans, with regular appearances from top musicians from all genres. The upcoming programming includes:

“The Drop” – A hangout where hosts and audience discuss the latest music news with special guests and performances.

“Freestyle Throwdown” – Twitch rappers must wow the panel with their talents while playing the hottest games in the Freestyle Throwdown. They’ll have to concentrate especially hard because the crowd picks the topics and have a role in determining who wins.

“The one” — the combination of another artist and a song that motivated them to pursue a career in music. Guest artists will perform these songs and accept questions from the audience, as well as meet up-and-coming Twitch musicians who have influenced them.

Twitch has also introduced a new method that participating music rights holders, including WMG, can utilize to report particular usage of their music in their feeds. This is to address when creators mistakenly or incidentally use music in their streams.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group, with a history spanning more than 200 years, is home to a family of creative artists, songwriters, and businesses that are shaping the culture around the world. Four of the most legendary corporations in history are at the heart of Warner Music Group’s Recorded Music division: Atlantic, Elektra, Parlophone, and Warner Records.

ADA, the independent artist, and label services firm, as well as consumer brands including Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the clothing e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination, are all part of Warner Music Group.

About Twitch

Twitch, which was founded in 2011, is an interactive live-streaming service and a worldwide community that joins together every day to create unique, live, and unpredictable experiences based on millions of people’s interactions. From casual gaming to world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art broadcasts, it offers the joy of co-op to everything.

