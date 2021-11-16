Updated Details on HBO Series: True Detective Season 4

True Detective is an American crime drama TV series written and created by Nic Pizzolatto. This thrilling and mysterious drama premium on cable network HBO on January 12, 2014. When it was released for the first time it received high ratings from critics. The anthology proved to be a successful creation as it was nominated for many awards and won them as well. It follows various self-contained new mysteries in every new season. Till now three seasons are airing and all of the features most desired actors like Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Mahershala Ali in seasons 1, 2, 3 respectively. Three of them depicted the eye-popping talent that excited the audiences.



After the third season now fans are looking forward to True Detective Season 4. But now the question arises if there will be another season? And if so what can we expect from it? If you are also wondering about all these then you are at the right place we will answer all your questions.

When will True Detective Season 4 be out?

The last season was out on January 13, 2019, on cable network HBO and it contains 8 episodes like previous seasons. There are no official dates for True Detective Season 4 but here are some details we have gathered for you all. When the final episode of season 3 aired Nic Pizzolatto confirmed that they are working on the idea of season 4. Then in 2021, it’s quite speculative that true detective will make its return. Still, we are not 100% sure about it. If the season will be confirmed by the makers then it will be out in 2023.

Storyline

The story will begin from where the last season ended. Last season closed on the note where Julie Purcell faked her death and Hay confirmed that she is dead. Julie builds a new life for herself. And the case of Purcell’s missing kid also came to an end. There will be a bit of connection with past seasons and also we can expect a completely new storyline from the new writers. If there will be a contribution from Pizzolatto then we can expect a plotline from previous seasons. But more mystery and thrill are assured.



Many things are still speculative and we will try to update our page once all the information is confirmed by officials. True Detective Season 4 will be darker, and full of suspense.