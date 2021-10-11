UPSC Prelims 2021 Answer Key and Cut Off Marks

Every year, the Union Public Service Commission holds a civil service examination to shortlist qualified candidates for prominent Indian Administrative Services.

The shortlisting process begins with the Prelims Exam, then the Mains Exam, and finally the Interview.

Due to the objective nature of the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam, UPSC will release the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 for both papers and all sets. Keep reading to find out everything there is to know.

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021

On its official website, UPSC will publish the Official UPSC Answer Key 2021 for Papers I and II, which will include the correct answers to the MCQ questions asked in the civil service test.

The UPSC Prelims 2021 Answer Key will assist candidates in calculating their estimated exam scores. Refer to the overview table below for additional information about UPSC Prelims Question Paper Answer key 2021.

Organization Union Public Service Commission Name of Exam UPSC IAS Exam 2021 Vacancies 712 Total Number of Applicants More than 11,00,000 UPSC Prelims Exam Date 10th October 2021 (Sunday) UPSC Answer Key Release Date (Unofficial) 10th October 2021 UPSC Answer Key Release Date (Official) To be notified Marking Scheme GS Paper I: 2 marks per question GS Paper II: 2.5 marks per question Negative Marking 1/3rd of marks Official Website https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC 2021 Prelims Question Paper Answer Key for GS Paper

You can check our experts’ unofficial UPSC Prelims Question Paper Answer Key below.

Answer Key for GS Paper: Set A (1 to 50) 1- d 11- c 21- c 31- c 41- b 2- b 12- a 22- b 32- a 42- b 3- b 13- b 23- c 33- a 43- a 4- a 14- c 24- a 34- b 44- c 5- b 15- b 25- d 35- a/d 45- c 6- d 16- a 26- c 36- c 46- c 7- d 17- c 27- c 37- d 47- d 8- a 18- c 28- c 38- a 48- b 9- d 19- b 29- a 39- c 49- a 10- d 20- c 30- d 40- d 50- c

Answer Key for GS Paper: Set A (51 to 100) 51- b 61- a* 71- a 81- a 91- b 52- b 62- b 72- c 82- a 92- b 53- a 63- b 73- d 83- b 93- b 54- d 64- b 74- b 84- d 94- d 55- b 65- c 75- d 85- c 95- d 56- b 66- c 76- d 86- a 96- d 57- a 67- c 77- c 87- b 97- d 58- c 68- a 78- a 88- c 98- c 59- d 69- d 79- c 89- a 99- d 60- d 70- b 80- a 90- c 100- d

Answer Key for GS Paper: Set B 1- b 21- c 41- c 61- a 81- b 2- b 22- a 42- b 62- a 82- b 3- a 23- b 43- c 63- b 83- a 4- c 24- c 44- a 64- d 84- d 5- c 25- b 45- d 65- c 85- b 6- c 26- a 46- c 66- a 86- b 7- d 27- c 47- c 67- b 87- a 8- b 28- c 48- c 68- c 88- c 9- a 29- b 49- a 69- a 89- d 10- c 30- c 50- d 70- c 90- d 11- c 31- d 51- b 71- a 91- a 12- a 32- b 52- b 72- b 92- c 13- a 33- b 53- b 73- b 93- d 14- b 34- a 54- d 74- b 94- b 15- a/d 35- b 55- d 75- c 95- d 16- c 36- d 56- d 76- c 96- d 17- d 37- d 57- d 77- c 97- c 18- a 38- a 58- c 78- a 98- a 19- c 39- d 59- d 79- d 99- c 20- d 40- d 60- d 80- b 100- a

UPSC Prelims Question Paper Answer Key 2021 for GS Paper: Set C 1- b 21- a 41- b 61- c 81- c 2- b 22- c 42- b 62- a 82- a 3- b 23- d 43- a 63- a 83- b 4- d 24- b 44- d 64- b 84- c 5- d 25- d 45- b 65- a/d 85- b 6- d 26- d 46- b 66- c 86- a 7- d 27- c 47- a 67- d 87- c 8- c 28- a 48- c 68- a 88- c 9- d 29- c 49- d 69- c 89- b 10- d 30- a 50- d 70- d 90- c 11- a 31- a* 51- c 71- c 91- d 12- a 32- b 52- b 72- b 92- b 13- b 33- b 53- c 73- c 93- b 14- d 34- b 54- a 74- a 94- a 15- c 35- c 55- d 75- d 95- b 16- a 36- c 56- c 76- c 96- d 17- b 37- c 57- c 77- c 97- d 18- c 38- a 58- c 78- c 98- a 19- a 39- d 59- a 79- a 99- d 20- c 40- b 60- d 80- d 100- d

Answer Key for GS Paper: Set D 1- a 21- a 41- b 61- c 81- b 2- c 22- a 42- b 62- b 82- b 3- d 23- b 43- b 63- c 83- a 4- b 24- d 44- d 64- a 84- c 5- d 25- c 45- d 65- d 85- c 6- d 26- a 46- d 66- c 86- c 7- c 27- b 47- d 67- c 87- d 8- a 28- c 48- c 68- c 88- b 9- c 29- a 49- d 69- a 89- a 10- a 30- c 50- d 70- d 90- c 11- a* 31- b 51- d 71- c 91- c 12- b 32- b 52- b 72- a 92- a 13- b 33- a 53- b 73- b 93- a 14- b 34- d 54- a 74- c 94- b 15- c 35- b 55- b 75- b 95- a/d 16- c 36- b 56- d 76- a 96- c 17- c 37- a 57- d 77- c 97- d 18- a 38- c 58- a 78- c 98- a 19- d 39- d 59- d 79- b 99- c 20- b 40- d 60- d 80- c 100- d

UPSC CS Answer Key 2021

The CSAT Paper was of a Moderate difficulty level at this time, and candidates needed to score at least 33% to qualify for the Mains Exam. From the table below, you can find the UPSC CSAT 2021 Answer Key.

Answer Key for CSAT Paper 1- c 21- c 41- c 61- b 2- b 22- a 42- a 62- c 3- a 23- c 43- b 63- c 4- b 24- c 44- a 64- a 5- d 25- c 45- b 65- b 6- c 26- b 46- c 66- b 7- a 27- c 47- b 67- d 8- c 28- b 48- a 68- a 9- a 29- d 49- d 69- c 10- b 30- b 50- a 70- b 11- a 31- b 51- b 71- a 12- d 32- c 52- d 72- c 13- c 33- c 53- a 73- d 14- b 34- b 54- b 74- a 15- c 35- a 55- d 75- c 16- a 36- b 56- b 76- b 17- c 37- b 57- c 77- b 18- c 38- d 58- d 78- a 19- c 39- d 59- 4 79- d 20- b 40- d 60- a 80- c

UPSC Prelims Cut Off 2021

The UPSC Civil Service cut-off marks will be published on the official UPSC website @upsc.gov.in individually for Prelims, Mains, and Final. To have an idea of this year’s UPSC Prelims 2021 Cut Off Marks, applicants can glance at the anticipated and previous year’s cut-off marks.

Category UPSC Cut Off (Expected) General 90-93 EWS 76-79 OBC 88-91 SC 73-77 ST 67-71 PwBD-1 69-71 PwBD-2 62-65 PwBD-3 39-41 PwBD-4 38-40

Have you taken the exam? What was the level of difficulty? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.


