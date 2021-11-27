Vanessa Hudgens: Who Is She Dating?

Vanessa Hudgens is someone who needs no introduction. The actress has given some marvelous performances in Hollywood movies, including the Princess Switch trilogy. But who is “High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens currently dating? And with which men was she previously in a relationship?

Vanessa Hudgens: Who Is She With?

Probably the most exciting question is. Does “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens have a new man by her side? And if so, who is it? The 32-year-old is currently dating Cole Tucker. He is 25 years old and a professional baseball player for the Pittsburgh Pirates in America.

The couple made their love official on Valentine’s Day 2021 via Instagram when Vanessa posted a photo of the two kissing. In November 2020, the two were spotted together by photographers for the first time. Although some were skeptical due to the age difference, Vanessa and Cole should harmonize very well and complement each other. And that, although there is a seven-year age gap between them. But who was Vanessa Hudgens still in a committed relationship with?

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler: 2011 to 2020

Many thought that Vanessa Hudgens found her great love in Austin Butler. After all, the two were together around the new Year. Some were even sure that the two would get married … but then everything turned out differently. They made their breakup public in January 2020. Fortunately, there was no war of the roses. Austin and Vanessa are said to have parted on good terms.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron: 2005 to 2010

After separating from Austin Butler, many fans have wanted a love comeback with Zac Efron. But unfortunately, the two “High School Musical” stars never got back together. Vanessa and Zac met and fell in love while filming “High School Musical,” and until 2010, they were the dream couple.

So Vanessa Hudgens is known for her long-term relationships. So it might well fit that she will be with Cole Tucker for a more extended time. Maybe Cole is the right one, and the wedding bells will ring at some point?