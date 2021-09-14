Watch Apple iPhone 13 Launch Event Live Streaming

Wish to get your hands on iPhone 13 or Apple Watch 7? You are just in time because the event is yet to start.

Apple is ready to host its online streaming media event for everyone on September 14, 2021. The event is set to conduct at 10 AM PDT; 1 PM EDT; and 6 PM BDT. Since this time Apple is decided to go all virtual, everyone can be a part of the process to get a glimpse of the Apple iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7.

There are other products that you can also expect during the live event. To know more about the event, keep scrolling until you get what you are looking for.

Before we begin, please note, there are tons of ways to be a part of the event and all the possible options are below. C’mon, go on now.

Apple Live Event – Where, When, and Everything More!

Some of the other rumors that are doing rounds about the gadgets to participate in the virtual event include Apple Watch SE 2, iPad Mini 6, AirPods 3, and new iPad for 2021.

There is also a possibility that new software upgrades will be introduced. These will be for tvOS 15, iPadOS 15, iOS 15, and macOS 12.

How to Watch Apple iPhone 13 Launch Live Streaming?

Here are the different sources where you can watch Apple Event Live Stream.

1. Apple Events Website

With the Apple Live Event, you get the permit to be in the event through your Macbook, iPad, PC, or iPhone. In more simple words, it could be any device that has a web browser. The Apple Events website is compatible with Chrome, Firefox, and other main browsers.

2. YouTube

Apple is going to live stream on YouTube as well. This is going to save us so much time and energy and nothing is better than Youtube.

A placeholder is also set and you can simply bookmark it and well, there you go, stream the event live, as you would want.

3. Apple TV App

Apple TV is also set to feature the Apple Event Live. A section is strictly dedicated to Apple TV to allow the viewers to stream the event directly live. Alternatively, you can also choose your device to download the app and watch the event.

Have an Apple TV? The Apple TV App is the best option for you. Look no further.

Timeline Details

According to Pacific Time, the event will start at 10 AM. The other time zones are below, check them out to tune into the event.

Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST; Next Day

Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST

Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST; Next Day

Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT

Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST; Next Day

Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST; Next Day

Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST

Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT

New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT

London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST

Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST; Next Day

Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST

Raleigh, North Carolina — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST

Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST

Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Tune right in.

