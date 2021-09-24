Watch Shang-Chi Online for Free on Disney Plus Day

Shang-Chi is now going to be a part of Disney Plus Day. Are you looking forward to it? Because we certainly are.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will premiere on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, November 12th, as per Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The new Marvel film will be released on Disney + Day. Disney+ was founded on November 12, 2019, as a part of the entertainment giant’s attempt to provide a worldwide celebration for its streaming efforts across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. As a result, Shang-Chi will be one of the numerous films available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on Disney+ Day.

The event on November 12 is geared at attracting and retaining users for Disney Plus, the company’s pivotal service.

In promoting the event, Chapek stated, “The inaugural Disney Plus Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company. ”

He further added, “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

According to The Verge, on November 12th, Disney will make both Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise available to members for free. (Premiere Access is now available for Jungle Cruise; Shang-Chi is exclusively available in cinemas.) There will also be a special “celebrating the origins and legacy” of Star Wars’ Boba Fett, as well as a special “celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future” and a new Home Alone film titled Home Sweet Home Alone. The other releases are:

Olaf Presents is a new series of shorts

Frozen Fever, Paperman, Get A Horse!, and more renowned and award-winning shorts make their streaming debut

Ciao Alberto, a Pixar animated short starring characters from Luca

A new short film starring The Simpsons characters that “pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands”

And the first five episodes of Jeff Goldblum’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum’s second season

Official Trailer of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Here’s the trailer:

Soon, there will be a slew of interesting releases coming up for you. Stay tuned for additional information on the subject.

