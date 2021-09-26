WatchOS 8: We Covered All the Major Feature Upgrades

The newest version of WatchOS is available now, upgrade your Apple WatchOS to the newest version.

Splendid news for all Apple users, Apple launched their newest version of the WatchOS, on 20th SEPTEMBER and has rolled out the update. It was earlier announced at the WWDC event held on June 2021. That time, the tech giant provided a sneak peek at Apple’s newest WatchOS. And is finally made available to the public. Users can now enjoy Apple watchOS 8 features. For those who don’t know how to update, they can update their WatchOS by accessing the IOS watch app and moving to ‘General’ and then software update.

WatchOS 8 comes with amazing features and are as follows:

WatchOS 8: Latest Watch Faces

Now you can put photos of your family, friends and yourself. With this new update, the watch face uses the Portrait watch face feature. This lets you turn the Portrait mode photos from your iPhone to watch your face, which makes it look more beautiful. You can customize such photos by putting the time and date behind the photos or wherever you want to.

Upgraded Home app

Apple has redesigned their Home App so that you can get more control over your smart devices. It gives you suggestions about nearby located smart devices. Sometimes you may feel annoyed to open the door when someone is at the door waiting for you to open it. But now you can open the door with a touch of your finger. Not just that you can turn on fans, lights, access your security cameras in the new camera room. Also, watchOS 8 detects the scene quickly and offers a suggestion on which one you’re about to use based on the time like movie time, reading time. And it displayed the current status of all your devices at the top of the Home screen. You can instantly see whether your batteries are charged, lights or cameras are on, and much more.

Messages, Mail and Music app

Quickly compose messages from your wrist using dictation, scribble, and emojis, which is made possible by the new watchOS 8. You can also edit the message to correct errors by using Digital Crown to scroll. Add contacts right on your watch and you can share songs and albums through messages and mail with the redesigned Music app.

Focus

This additional feature helps you stay in the moment when you need to concentrate on a single task and allows the notification you want to see. Focus provides options for you in which task you want to concentrate on without any interruption, like Mindfulness or Fitness or you can create your own. When any Focus is set, it syncs across the iPhone, Apple watch, Ipad, and Mac.

Mindfulness

The ‘Breathe’ app has been renamed to ‘Mindfulness and has better animation visuals that help you focus. Also, a new ‘Reflect function’ is added, which tells you to think about something nearby for a minute that makes you get connected to your mind and body. The experience becomes more interesting with new themes, the animation helps you to visualize more efficiently.

Sleeping Respiratory Rate

This new function calculates your breathing per minute as you sleep. It keeps track of your sleeping data and the trends in the ‘Health’ app. Along with sleeping data, it also shows your other health metrics and gives a better insight into your wellness.

Workout app and Apple Fitness Plus

It has got three additional features first one is the ‘Smarter outdoor cycling feature’ which detects when you are riding a bike and prompts you to do cycling. It can automatically pause and start again when you take a break. Second is the new ‘Taichi’ and ‘Pilates’, which is a mind-clearing and stress-reducing exercise. There is a custom algorithm that tracks your metrics as you develop better strength, balance, and posture with a series of progressive exercises. The third is the new voice feedback, which lets Siri provide updates on your workout progress.

Wallet

The wallet is getting some new upgrades on both the iPhone and watch. It has support for different kinds of keys like the car, hotel, and home keys and can be unlocked with the Apple watch.

Some Other features of WatchOS 8

Find device- This app helps you to locate your missing Apple devices.

Always on display- With the enhancement of the always-on display, now you can see the watch face without raising your wrist or waking your watch.

Multiple timers- You can now set multiple timers and tell Siri to label each of them.

What are your favorite features of the WatchOS 8? Are you planning to buy a new Apple watch? We would love to hear from you.