Wednesday: This Actress Is Leaving ‘Addams Family’ Series

"Wednesday" is a Netflix series about the Addams Family daughter of the same name. You can find out below why an actress has already left the Tim Burton series.

Wednesday: Do We Have A Release Date?

It is not yet known when “Wednesday” will appear on Netflix. As the series is still being shot, it may still take a while. We can probably expect the series in autumn 2022 at the earliest.

Wednesday: Who’s In The Cast?

The main actress of the series is Jenna Ortega (” You”). She takes on the role of Wednesday. Thora Birch (“The Walking Dead”), who plays Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm-mother, left the series for personal reasons, writes the US magazine Deadline.

“Thora has returned to the US to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to production,” a rep for serial producer MGM said in a statement to Deadline. This matter is said to be a family member’s illness.

Birch’s role will not be refilled. Instead, a new character is to be added to the series. It is not yet known whether the scenes with Birch’s role will be re-shot or whether the two characters will coexist. In the role of Headmistress of the Nevermore Academy, we will see “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie. Her character has “one more thing to pick up” with mother Morticia.

Netflix also announced ten other actors in the series, as the US magazine The Hollywood Reporter writes. The following actors will be part of “Wednesday”:

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolis

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Joy Sunday (” MacGyver “) as Bianca Barclay

Percy Hynes White (“The Gifted”) as Xavier Thorpe

Netflix announced another addition to the series via Twitter. Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Prodigal Son”) will star as Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, and Gomez’s wife.