Stranger Things Season 4 is set to premiere in 2022, which means things are about to get spooky and bizarre. Sit back and relax as we bring you the latest updates.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is yet unclear, but we do know that our next excursion to the Upside Down will take place in 2022. We haven’t seen Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang is almost two years!

Season 3 premiered on July 4, 2019, adding summer to Hawkins, Indiana’s list of seasons that look excellent. That third season, on the other hand, finished with some major cliffhangers and a mysterious mid-credits scene that left us all guessing about what would happen next.

Since then, Netflix has begun releasing details about the next season, and we now have a better idea of when Stranger Things Season 4 will air. While we wait for further information, read on to learn all we know so far about the next season.

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere in 2022, according to Netflix. The announcement was followed by a brief teaser that included a sneak peek at Season 4 footage. The video aired during the Tokyo Olympic Games’ primetime broadcast.

Here’s the teaser posted on Twitter:

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs

Stranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZh — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 6, 2021

Netflix hasn’t specified a specific launch date for 2022. Fans will have to wait for additional information on when the new season will debut in 2022. Don’t worry, though; we’ve got you covered. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we get the news.

Stranger Things 4 shooting was halted in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions, as was the case with many other shows. Stranger Things Twitter shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the set when production officially started in October 2020, displaying a slate in front of the antique clock that was also seen in the Olympic teaser.

Check it out:

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Dustin in Stranger Things, wasn’t joking when he said the fourth season will be “intense.”

On Saturday, September 25, as part of Netflix’s Tudum worldwide fan event, the popular series debuted a brand-new trailer. And it’s safe to assume we’re in for a frightening adventure.

Check out the much-awaited trailer below:

The clip begins with a blast of old-fashioned music and then moves on to the strange Creel home, where we witness a family moving in. Strange things begin to happen quickly, like lamps flashing in the dining room and dead animals appearing in the front yard.

We then jump to the 1980s, where our favorite team is breaking into the now-abandoned Creel mansion, excitedly looking for clues in the darkness, as we’ve come to expect from the Netflix series. Season 4 will premiere in 2022, according to the trailer, which finishes on an ominous note.

Stranger Things Season 4 Cast

Hopper is coming back. Stranger Things 4’s first teaser revealed that Hopper is still alive. When Jim Hopper (David Harbour) supposedly sacrificed himself so Joyce (Winona Ryder) could seal the entrance to the Upside Down and blow up the machine, it was the most heartbreaking moment of the Stranger Things 3 finale. Hopper’s letter to Eleven added salt to the wound by admitting his true feelings towards Eleven, although too late.

David Harbour earlier told ET Online that he had “hope” Hopper would be the strange American in Russian confinement. He further added, “He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to some town in Russia, right? Where there’s some American and some prisoner. I don’t know, I mean, it seems strange.”

The Hawkins chief of police, on the other hand, will not have it easy. In a note, the Duffers explained that “he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

Check out the YouTube post by Stranger Things 4:

The addition of new cast members has been revealed. Netflix announced eight new cast members for Season 4, including three new series regulars: Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn, in November 2020. In a recurring role, horror icon Robert Englund joins the cast. The official descriptions of the new characters are as follows:

Peter Ballard is played by Jamie Campbell Bower, a kind man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric institution. Will Peter, fed up with the cruelty he sees every day, finally take a stand?

Argyle, Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) new BFF, is played by Eduardo Franco. He’s a stoner who proudly delivers Surfer Boy Pizza’s amazing pizza pies.

Eddie Munson is played by Joseph Quinn. He’s the leader of The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club.

Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund, is a troubled and frightening man who is incarcerated in a mental facility in the 1950s for a brutal murder.

Lt. Colonel Sullivan is played by Sherman Augustus. He’s a shrewd, no-nonsense man who feels he knows how to finally put an end to Hawkins’ wickedness.

Jason Carver, played by Mason Dye, is a wealthy athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. Hawkins’ idyllic world begins to crumble as a new evil confronts him.

Dmitri, a clever and attractive Russian jail guard, is played by Tom Wlaschiha. Is he, however, trustworthy?

Yuri, a sleazy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who enjoys terrible jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy type peanut butter, is played by Nikola Djuricko.

Erica will take on a more prominent role. For the forthcoming fourth season, Priah Ferguson, who portrays Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister Erica, has been elevated to series regular. Dustin even gave Erica the gang’s Dungeons & Dragons set in the last minutes of the show. When the show returns, it’ll be interesting to see if Erica has embraced her inner nerd.

Murray Bauman will also be seen a lot more. Murray’s actor, Brett Gelman, has been promoted to series regular for Season 4. Murray’s extensive understanding of Russian conspiracies might be useful in rescuing Hopper from the Kamchatka jail where he is being held, hostage!

Stranger Things 4 has a total of four new cast members. Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien joined the series on June 9, 2021, according to Netflix.

Vickie, played by McNulty, is a cool, fast-talking band nerd who attracts the attention of one of our heroes. Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star with friends, skill, and wonderful life is played by Truitt until startling circumstances send his life spinning out of control. Ms. Kelly, played by Ting Chen, is a popular guidance counselor who genuinely cares about her pupils, especially those who are struggling the hardest. Chrissy, Hawkins High’s star cheerleader and the most popular girl in school, is played by Van Dien, who is harboring a horrible secret.