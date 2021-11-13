Saturday, November 13, 2021
What Kuru otlar ustune makers confirmed about latest release date, cast, plot & preview?

By Admin
Kuru otlar ustune
Kuru Otlas Ustune: Release Date Confirmed By Makers? What Is Known?

Kuru Otlas Ustune (On Barren Weeds or Over Dry Herbs in English) is a Turkish film that comes from the experience of director Nuri Bilge Ceylan and is written by Akin Aksu, Ebru Ceylan, and Nuri Bilge Ceylan. NBC Films, Memento Flims, and Komplizen Films act as the production companies behind the Turkish project. 

Revolving around the story of a man struggling with his inner self after getting left out from the rest of the world. The movie stars Merve Dizdar in the lead role. Here’s everything you must know about the much-awaited Turkish film. 

Kuru Otlas Ustune: When Will It Release? 

Kuru Otlas Ustune is being labeled as one of the most awaited Turkish films of all time. Mainly due to the professionals involved in the project and the story of the film. As of now, an exact date for the film’s release has not been revealed, but that does not mean we don’t have any piece of information for you. The movie is rumored to release in May 2023. 

Kuru Otlas Ustune: Filming Updates

The filming of the movie has not been completed yet. Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan is known for his perfection, so the filming might take some more time to get wrapped. It is expected that the filming will be completed in the second half of 2022. Moreover, the production is currently going on in Erzurum.

Kuru Otlas Ustune: Who Is In The Cast?

The movie has some of the well known names of the Turkish film industry. These includes:

  • Merve Dizdar as Nuray
  • Deniz Celioglu as Samet
  • Musab Ekici as Kenan

More details regarding the cast of the film have not been revealed yet. Once there is an official announcement, you will find the complete list of cast here. 

Kuru Otlas Ustune: What Is The Plot?

The plot of the film revolves around a teacher and his troubles with his inner self as a man. The teacher who is in Istanbul gets alleged of harassing female students in a remote area while working. These allegations, despite being wrong, start to have an immense effect on Samet’s mental health and he struggles to cope up with these issues. He loses all his interest in life, and is even not able to be with other people in his surroundings. 

Hi, I am Seo expert, an MCU geek, a Star Wars fan, With more than 5 years of experience in the field of entertainment journalism and 28 years of experience in being a movie and TV show geek, I contribute to cuopm.com as its Cheif-Editor. My work here is to provide you with the craftily selected pieces of news from the Entertainment industry so that Pamdemocrat can be your ideal spot for all the latest Hollywood buzz and gossips. Ping me on my email ID below and let's discuss the latest theories and your favorite moments from my favorite TV shows and movies.
