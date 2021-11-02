What We Do In The Shadows Season 4: Release Date? Plot? And Other Details

The vampire mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows” returns to US broadcaster FX with season 4 in 2022. Surprisingly, this character is back in the new episodes.

What We Do in the Shadows: Do We Have A Release Date

An exact start date for season 4 is not yet available. As the US magazine TVLine reports, the new episodes should appear in 2022.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the series will appear in March 2019 and April 2020, respectively. Due to the corona pandemic, Season 3 could only be broadcast in September 2021. Since Season 4 should already start, we can expect the new episodes in the second quarter of 2022.

What We Do in the Shadows: What Is The Plot

In the season 3 finale, vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) died on his 100th birthday. The other vampires then went out into the world and left his body to rot.

Nadja comes back to London with the belief that her husband Laszlo will be there to accompany her. But he does not. He was busy in locking Guillermo inside a box after Nandor agrees to turn him into a vampire.m

When Laszlo returns to the vampire house, he finds Colin Robinson crawling around the house as a baby.

In what form we will see Kristen Schaal again in her role as The Guide is uncertain. Since Nadja and Nandor have left the Vampire Council, she no longer has a job. Perhaps that is why she will become President of the Council herself.

What We Do in the Shadows: Do We Have A Trailer

There is no trailer for season 4 yet. As soon as a trailer is available, you can find it here.

What We Do in the Shadows: What Is In The Cast

Also, in the fourth season, the entire main cast of “What We Do in the Shadows” should return. These include:

Kayvan Novak as Nandor

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja

Matt Berry as Laszlo

Harvey Guillen as Guillermo

Mark Proksch as Colin

According to Executive Producer Simms, Kristen Schaal will also be part of the new episodes.