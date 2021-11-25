When does Episode 8 of ‘The Faraway Paladin’ Famous Novel Series come out?

The Faraway Paladin is a Japanese series written by Kanata Yanagino and illustrated by Kususaga Rin. The story was a reference from a novel that was aired online in May 2015. The series holds an element of action, adventure, and fantasy. The show is a fictional anime that attract the audience with its casting effect.

The show revolves around the central character Will. The Will is a human child who three undead guardians raised in an abandoned city. The guardians gave the child all their knowledge and wisdom to help the child grow up into a perfect individual.

Will was lucky to have great teachers in his life. He carries the memories of his previous life to contemporary Japan. Will grow to be a better individual to live a life worth remembering.

The Faraway Paladin is an animated series that was aired on 9 October 2021.

Spoilers to the 8th Episode: The Faraway Paladin

The episode begins where Will tries to search for a village to reside. Menzel and Will take shelter in the jungle and decide to spend their night there. In the morning, both went to their research and came across a temple surrounded by a demon. The demon uses the temple to perform their rituals. Waiting for the correct time, Will attacked the demon and engaged them in a fight. Menzel also joined the fight supporting Will. Later they meet a ghost named Marpel, who questions Menzel to uncover the truth within him. Menzel suffers a lot from the ghost. Marpel came forward to help Menzel and comfort him. Demons return to the village and occupy it. Villagers left the village, seeing the demon returning.

The arrival date for the eighth episode of The Faraway Paladin.

The eighth episode of the show is titled “The Poem of the Hero.” The show will be aired on 4 December 2021 in Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV.