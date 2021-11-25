When Does Season 2 of High-Class Famous K-Drama Come out?

The high class has a high-class image among all the South Korean Television Series. The first season of the series was released on the 6th of September, 2021. The first season went crazy for the fans and now the fans are demanding the second season of the series. Well, we can expect the series to be launched in early 2022. Season 1 of high class had seven episodes with a total screen time of seventy minutes.

What to expect?

As of now, there is no official teaser, information, or information about high-class season 2. There is no official indication about the plot. However, we can expect the plot to be continued from the story of season 1.

Release dates

According to some sources, the show will continue its airing in early 2022. But there are official statements regarding the release. Also, there are no leaks about the information also.

Where to watch?

Season 1 was released on the tv channel. The show is also available online to watch worldwide, on the website iQIYI. Keep in mind that the website is only active in some of the countries, it might be possible that your country doesn’t have access to the website.

Cast

The famous protagonist in the series is played by Cho Yeo Jeong. Kim Ji Soo plays Nam Ji Seon. Gong Hyun Joo plays Cha De Yeong, and Ha Jun plays Danny.