When does Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen Famous Manga Series come out? Latest Update!

Jujutsu Kaisen was a beloved manga before it received its anime adaptation, but when the animated series premiered in early October. Things just got out of hand, boosting sales not only of the manga but also of DVDs and Blu’s. Ray of this work.

The Studio MAPPA anime ran for 24 episodes and just wrapped up nearly 2 weeks ago, so fans are eager to know when season 2 will return.

Jujutsu Kaisen: When Will Season 2 Release?

The truth is that the return of Jujutsu Kaisen will not be very soon and you may have many months of waiting and this has to do with the announcement at the end of season 1: His movie “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”, which will hit theaters. between December 2021 and March 2022.

With this in mind, the second season would arrive at least 6 months after the premiere of the film, something that would give us the chance to see it between October 2022 or the beginning of the year 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Popularity At Its Peak

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently one of the bestselling of 2021. On the other hand, its anime is not too far behind in terms of popularity. The first season was graced with a pile of positive and good reviews both from the critics and the fans. The anime was awarded ‘Anime of the Year’ at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What Is Known About The Prequel?

After the first season of the show ended, the makers behind the anime went official with the announcement of a spin-off. A movie is currently in the works, and this increases the chances of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. The film titled ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High’ will be having the storyline placed between Seasons 1 & 2. The movie is fixed for a December 24 release date in Japan, though an official release date for other parts of the world is yet to be revealed.

The first season has left the fans with many unanswered questions, and the spin-off movie not only increases the chances of Season 2 renewal but also promises that it will premiere sometime in 2023.