When & Where to Watch ‘Ghostbusters’ Afterlife? Is it on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or Hbo?

The time is over; the movie we have been waiting for all year long since 2020 has finally been released. Not to be confused with the 2016 reboot, which featured Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones in lead roles, the fourth part of the Ghostbuster series is a direct sequel to the original 80s movies. The film is set 30 years after the events of Ghostbusters 2 and introduces us to a new generation.

The film is directed by Jason Reitman and revolves around siblings Pheobe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), who start experiencing strange things in their neighborhood. Things turn upside down when they come to know about their connection to the original ghostbusters.

Where Can You Watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

As of now, you can watch the film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife only in theatres. The movie was released worldwide on November 19th, 2021, and so far, the reviews are pretty good. After the movie ends its theatrical run, we can expect the film to be available to purchase on digital platforms, namely Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, and Vudu.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ When Will It Come To Streaming?

The only answer as of now for this query is that we don’t have any information regarding it as of now. A digital release date for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has not been revealed by the makers so far. Unlike other production studios, Sony didn’t move towards streaming services to release its movies.

The same was seen in the aspect of its last release, Venom 2, and though 50 days have passed since its release, and any information regarding its digital release is not yet been announced. If Sony follows the same strategy for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it won’t be coming to any digital streaming service for over a year.

If a digital release arrives, the first place Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be going is Starz. The production house already has a pre-existing with the cable network. If it moves to Starz, it will most likely appear 6 to 9 months after its initial release.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Will It Come To HBO?

The clear answer for this is no. HBO Max is a streaming service owned by Warner Media. Since the film is produced by Sony and not Warner Bros., the chances of Ghostbusters coming to the streaming service is close to zero.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Will It Arrive On Netflix?

As of now, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is not on Netflix. Though Netflix has a deal with Sony for the streaming rights of its 2022 released films, Afterlife is a 2021 film that is more likely not included in the particular list.