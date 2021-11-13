Where did the HGTV’s Table Wars’ Filmed?

HGTV’S latest show released in 2021 titled table takes party planning to the extreme level. It is a competition in which people compete for the same. It becomes interesting to find out who said serve the chicest table and stays at the top of the game it mostly involves the table designers who compete to create more the most beautiful events tables the show is hosted by Tamera Mowry- Housley and the judges include the very famous Chris Hessney and Martha Stewart. The contender who manages to win takes home $ 50,000 and is declared the table wars champion.



The show spread across 6 episodes is set to make its return on November 14th Sunday as the entertaining legend Martha Stewart returns as the lead judge along with the other judges Like any award-winning actress Tamera Mowry- Housley and event planner and designer Chris Hessney.



The show basically includes 8 of the country’s best tabletop and event designers who will compete towards making the best presentable tables, as well as parties in the 6 episodes of the series. It will be fun to watch these highly experienced and innovative designers to compete against each other against the clock and under pressure to emerge as the winner to take home the prize money and the title. The show has gained large popularity among the audiences as it has a captivating competitive streak that keeps the fanbase rising with so many guest appearances and the drama happening the personal grudges become as important as the work being accomplished. A mixture of all the drama and beautiful table settings make it for a show worth watching.





In each of the episodes, the competitors are required to create their own theme parties they have to set the table The Lightning the displays and anything and everything to make it to the next round the winner is decided after the scores in the final round and takes away a price of dollar 50,000 which is quite impressive. As for the shooting locations, the show is being filled filmed in New York and Georgia as well.So keep on watching the show if you are a fan of aesthetics and healthy competition.



