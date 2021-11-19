Where did ‘The real housewives ultimate girls trip’ filmed?.: ‘The Real Housewives follows a group of the show’s most well-known female characters as they embark on a vacation. Even though vacations are meant to provide people with a respite from their daily routines, these women are never everywhere they go.

Although the drama keeps viewers riveted, one can not see the female characters’ beautiful scenery and luxury. You may be wondering what is recorded and where the cast members resided while filming. We have got you covered with that information!

Filming Locations for The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Ultimate Girls’ Trip

It is vital to remember that location is just as important for some reality shows as content. For a sitcom about a vacation, the setting is a definite draw for viewers. Let us get into the nitty-gritty of the show that will be filmed.

In the Turks & Caicos Islands,

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ is shot on the Turk and Caicos located in the Atlantic Ocean. And the Triton Luxury Villa is shown in the first season. To behold, the lovely residence against the blue seas with its snow-white expanse. Triton is a beachside home living area and two acres of land surrounding it.

There are seven bedrooms, two pools, a hot tub at Triton Luxury Villa. Long Bay Beach and the villa’s stunning ocean views are a definite perk. After all, kiteboarding enthusiasts consider Long Bay to be one of the best beaches in the world. These include scuba diving, kayaking, and yachts for those more interested in the great outdoors.

There are two groupings of islands in the Turks and Caicos archipelago: the smaller Turk Islands. The islands, which cover an area of approximately 366 square miles. One noteworthy fact about this tropical paradise is that it served as the setting for the Netflix dating reality program “Too Hot to Handle.”

