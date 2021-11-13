Where did the ‘Red Notice’ Filmed?

Red Notice, a short-lived American comedy, is set to join Netflix’s streaming library. Following in the footsteps of high-octane espionage thrillers of the past. The film’s much-anticipated release has audiences eager to discover where the movie was shot.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds feature in Red Notice. And based on Interpol’s warning to get together to track down some of the world’s most wanted criminals. Things become interesting when FBI profiler, John Hartley (Johnson), finds his equal in crooks.

Starting date

The epidemic halted production just as it got started. After barely two months of filming in March 2020, the production was suspended indefinitely.It was not until November 2020 that the actors and crew could begin filming on location at the several locales they had intended to include in the film.

Where was the ‘Red Notice’ Filmed?

In Atlanta, Georgia, principal photography for Red Notice began. Also, some of the backdrops used for the film were taken at various locations around Europe, including the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, Spain’s, and Rome’s St. Angelo Bridge.

Georgia’s capital city of Atlanta

Because the team could not travel to Rome because of the epidemic, employed to construct a set recreating the tomb of Roman emperor Hadrian. Filming on site had to be put on hold until November. But in Atlanta, production could get underway much earlier, in September.

Final on-location shots were shot in Rome and Sardinia in Italy in November. After Gadot and Reynolds finished filming their roles back in October. Netflix will release Red Notice on November 12th, 2021.