Where did ‘The sex lives of college girls’ filmed? The traditional architecture and recognizable corridors give the impression that mission and its students very seriously. Their unusual adventures, however, provide an interesting contrast to the comedy. So, if you have been wondering where the show is shot, you have come to the perfect location. See what we have uncovered thus far!

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ is filmed mostly in Poughkeepsie, Burbank, New York and California. The cast and crew reportedly shot in late 2020 and early 2021, according to reliable sources. To guarantee everyone’s health and safety, production was conducted by COVID-19 legislated health norms. The crew scoured every nook and cranny for the ideal place. Here we go! Let us get down to the specifics on every location included in this episode!

New York’s Poughkeepsie

It was critical for the production team to choose the ideal site because much of the action occurred. Therefore, Poughkeepsie has been used for a substantial portion of the outdoor college sequences. Matthew Vassar, the college’s founder, established it in 1861 and named it after him. Several limitations were placed in place while filming. Students were barred from leaving campus and were denied access to the general public.

The academic members, as well as the students, were enthusiastic about the filming on campus. This video was shot at the historic Vassar College Store, which is now the Juliet Theater. For filming purposes, remove and alter the signage of local businesses and temporarily rename structures. Essex College was the name of the Vassar entrance across Collegeview. Fox Hole Donut and Vermont Botanical Gardens flags were also up in the neighbourhood.

City of Angels, CA

Many scenes are shot in the centre of Hollywood in Los Angeles. In a November 2021 interview, Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), the actress that portrays her, talked about filming in New York City. They all shared a hotel room filming in LA because none of the main actors was locals. Before the filming of their moments together, however, they had never met. Additionally, this increased credibility because of the people they portray in episode one of the show.

City of Burbank, CA

Warner Brothers Burbank Studios, located at 4000 Warner Boulevard in Burbank, California, has shot several sequences for this sex comedy. 32-acre ranch complexes are home to 36 sound stages and 14 outdoor sets, respectively. ‘Dunkirk’ was shot, the series is being filmed. Friends, Lucifer, Ghostbusters, Interstellar, and Spider-Man, are among the studio’s best-known works.