Where To Watch My 600-Lb Life?



An American reality television series that is airing since 2012. Life is about morbidly obese people. Every episode follows a year in the life of those individuals. The drama shows the health level of those people and at the beginning of the episode the weight of individuals weighing at least 600 pounds (270 kg) and try to reduce their weight to a certain health level. It shows the struggle behind losing such a huge weight. The number of seasons aired till now is 10 with a long list of 199 episodes. On average the running time of each episode is 60 minutes.



The series involves four morbidly obese patients. The popularity of the show leads to the spin-off which was titled “ My 600-Lb Life: Where are They Now?” the reason behind this spin-off was to showcase the weight loss journeys of individuals featured in the previous seasons. When the shooting of the first season was filmed it took long seven years from 2004-2011 to complete it. But then from the next season patients were filmed for one year only. And gradually in the Season, 8 stories of a few patients were filmed for only six months. Initially, episodes were of 60 minutes but gradually when the fan base of the series increased and the demand rose the episodes were telecasted for approximately 90 minutes.



There are 9 seasons with many individuals and their weight loss journey in it. The first season was out on February 1, 2012, with six episodes in it. The next season aired on January 7, 2014, with an increase in episodes of eight in number. Gradually they kept on increasing the episodes and recently on December 20, 2020, it released My 600-Lb Life with 13 episodes in it.



Platforms where you can watch My 600-Lb Life all the season for free. Keep on reading for all the information.



The series was created especially for the TLC platform and all the seasons and their episodes are available there. You can also watch My 600-Lb Life on Sling, Fubo TV, and Philo. On Fubo TV you can watch it on the free trial for 7 days. On Sling and Philo you can watch this whole series with their Blue Package.



Also, you can use channel finders for finding the channel number of TLC. Some Channel finders are Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, AT, and U-verse. The series is must watch you can watch it on the free platforms as well.



