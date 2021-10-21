Who Is Danica Patrick’s Boyfriend Carter Comstock?

The most famous and successful race car driver in American history is a part of the Sky Sports F1 presenting crew at the upcoming weekend’s US Grand Prix, therefore some of us are wondering who Danica Patrick’s boyfriend is.

For the upcoming weekend’s US Grand Prix in Austin, Danica Patrick will accompany the Sky Sports F1 presentation crew.

Fans are understandably intrigued about her private affairs as the most well-known woman racer in American racing.

Let’s have a look at what we’ve got.

Patrick, a longtime IndyCar and NASCAR driver, revealed her connection with Comstock earlier this year.

And during the summertime of 2021, the two were seen together on Patrick’s Instagram handle.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Freshly, food prep and delivering service is co-founded by Comstock. Customers are projected to get about one million meals every week from the firm.

Nestle purchased it for $1.5 billion in the year 2020. Michael Wystrach is another co-founder of the product firm.

Comstock’s concern in staying in shape began at a young age as the son of a doctor. His enthusiasm for nutrition and fitness served as a springboard for his fast-growing company.

The entrepreneur earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Eller College of Management.

Danica Patrick’s Previous Relationship

Danica Patrick revealed her new partner Carter Comstock official in less than a year since her separation from Aaron Rodgers. Anywho, her new relationship has the internet buzzing.

Patrick was earlier married to a physiotherapist, Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013, and then dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for 5 years until ending their relationship in the year 2017.

Patrick competed in the Cup Series at Stewart Haas Racing, while Stenhouse was at Roush Fenway. He also won two games.

In late 2017, they called it quits. Patrick had withdrawn from full-time Cup Series driving at the time.

Stenhouse performed better in the driver’s championship every year throughout their five-year association.

Patrick began a relationship with Aaron Rodgers, 37 in January 2018, however, the couple split up in July 2020.

Soon after, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers began dating Shailene Woodley. This year, the actress and footballer revealed their engagement.

Comstock and Patrick have both been identified as key shareholders in Beam, an up-and-coming health business that focuses on CBD products that are THC-free, in February 2021. Other prominent sportsmen, including Brooks Laich and Baker Mayfield, contributed to the company’s value.

